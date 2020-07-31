Carlisle community connection key for Maj. Gen. John Kem as he moves on from post at Army War College

About 380 students are enrolled each year in the 12-month resident program. Roughly half live on post with most of the rest centered in the Carlisle area. The typical class includes about 80 international fellows, senior military officers from countries allied with or friendly to the U.S.

All the fellows live off-campus and many bring their families who settle in the community and local school system. As commandant, Kem has seen the benefits of this interaction. He recalled, in particular, the case of an officer from the Middle East who had a 7-year-old daughter with physical and mental challenges. Like other special needs students, the girl was mainstreamed into the regular classroom.

“She had never walked before she got here,” Kem said. “They got her to where she could walk like a toddler with support. She never spoke well, but communicated more effectively. She could read sentences by pointing to the essential words. That was not the Army. It was the people in this area. And that was kind of cool.”

This annual influx of War College students brings not only the children of international fellows, but American children born into military families who have experienced life in other countries and parts of the U.S. Local school districts have tapped into this diversity as teachable moments in the classroom.