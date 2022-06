Carlisle Barracks announced that it will hold a full-scale exercise Wednesday afternoon that will involve its entire installation and response from local first responders.

The installationwide exercise will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The post said the community should anticipate delays at the gates, closures and interruption to services during this time.

