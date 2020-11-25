Carlisle Barracks reaches out to Dunham Clinic patients who may have received prescription mix-ups

The possibility exists a pharmacy machine malfunction may have caused the wrong medications to be mixed in with prescriptions dispensed between Nov. 9 and 16 at the Dunham Army Health Clinic at Carlisle Barracks.

Post officials reached out to the media Wednesday to enlist their help in the effort to alert TRICARE beneficiaries who picked up prescriptions at Carlisle Barracks during that timeframe.

“We just want to make sure that there is nobody who errantly takes a medication that is not designed or intended for them,” said Carol Kerr, barracks spokeswoman. “If they have any concerns about the possibility that they have done so, we will connect them to a medical professional.”

There were no narcotics or controlled substances dispensed by the machine which had the malfunctioning part, the post announced in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

TRICARE beneficiaries are being advised to call 717-525-2865 to talk with a clinic professional about their medication. The consultation will include any follow-up steps that need to be taken if indeed the wrong medications have been mixed in with the prescription.

