Carlisle Barracks reaches out to Dunham Clinic patients who may have received prescription mix-ups

The possibility exists a pharmacy machine malfunction may have caused the wrong medications to be mixed in with prescriptions dispensed between Nov. 9 and 16 at the Dunham Army Health Clinic at Carlisle Barracks.
Post officials reached out to the media Wednesday to enlist their help in the effort to alert TRICARE beneficiaries who picked up prescriptions at Carlisle Barracks during that timeframe.
“We just want to make sure that there is nobody who errantly takes a medication that is not designed or intended for them,” said Carol Kerr, barracks spokeswoman. “If they have any concerns about the possibility that they have done so, we will connect them to a medical professional.”
There were no narcotics or controlled substances dispensed by the machine which had the malfunctioning part, the post announced in a news release issued Wednesday morning.
TRICARE beneficiaries are being advised to call 717-525-2865 to talk with a clinic professional about their medication. The consultation will include any follow-up steps that need to be taken if indeed the wrong medications have been mixed in with the prescription.
“The number is going to be manned 24/7 until we get a hold of everybody,” Kerr said. “Our biggest concern is those folks whose phone numbers have changed since they first entered them in our system. We are not able to find them. That is why we are looking to leverage everyone to get attention.
“As of last night, there were 107 people who had messages and had not returned the call,” Kerr said. “Twenty-six of them did this morning. Of the 248 people we have contacted, about 1.4 percent actually had an error in their medication and that error was no more than three erroneous pills in their prescription. So it is very low statistically, but we want to make sure that there is no one else out there.”
The post is not aware of any harm or adverse medical outcomes, the release states. The clinic had taken multiple avenues in the past week to contact directly 64 patients, with no contact made to date.
“This public communication is among the continuing efforts to exhaust every effort to contact every patient,” the press release reads. “Our intent is to make 100 percent positive contact, review each patient’s medications and address any medical concerns.”
The malfunctioning part has since been replaced and an investigation is underway as to what happened, Kerr said. Dunham Clinic provides support to TRICARE beneficiaries living within a 50-mile radius of Carlisle Barracks.
