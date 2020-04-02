Carlisle Barracks limits entry mostly to those with military IDs; AHEC closes to public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Starting today, entry to the Carlisle Barracks is limited to Department of Defense ID card holders and those with authorized guest passes.

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the post has suspended its “trusted traveler” policy that allowed authorized entrants to host a guest entry. Authorized access cards include DoD dependents and retirees. For more information, contact the post Visitors Center at 717-245-3721.

Starting Friday, the post commissary will be closed daily from 1 to 2 p.m. to give its staff the opportunity to thoroughly clean and sanitize surfaces to protect the health and welfare of customers and employees.

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center said that, in guidance provided by the president, it will postpone public gatherings and lectures through April 30, and its Visitor and Education Center and the Ridgway Hall Research Center will be closed to the public.

The centers will remain open for U.S. Army War College faculty and students.

The trails and outside exhibits, however, will remain open to the public, though residents are encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines when outdoors.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.