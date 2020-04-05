Carlisle Barracks hunkers down with COVID-19 prevention protocols in place

As of Friday, the Carlisle Barracks Commissary will close daily from 1 to 2 p.m. so that staff can clean and sanitize. Store hours are now Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. The store will be closed on Easter, Sunday, April 12.

Access is limited to Defense ID card holders only and all purchases will be made in credit, debit or gift cards instead of cash. The Post Exchange is also open for business.

Health services

The Dunham clinic is moving to acute care and virtual appointments only according to a memo updated posted on the war college website. All patients are being asked to call ahead at 717-245-3400 before arriving at the facility. Visitors to the health and dental clinics will be medically screened before entering the building. This is being done to limit the foot traffic to the inside of the clinic and thus the level of exposure to COVID-19.

The screening process involves three questions. If a person answers yes to travel abroad, exposure to someone with COVID-19 or showing signs and symptoms, the process moves to a secondary more in-depth screening to determine if the person has the flu or needs to be tested for COVID-19.