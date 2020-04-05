Carlisle Barracks hunkers down with COVID-19 prevention protocols in place

While some personnel are in self-quarantine, there have been no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Carlisle Barracks.
That was the word this past week from Maj. Gen. John Kem, commanding officer of the post and commandant of the U.S. Army War College.
Speaking at a recent virtual town hall, Kem said a number of people connected with the post are in self-quarantine either because they had traveled overseas or felt sick.
The Dunham Army Health Clinic has a public health nurse on staff who checks in daily with those individuals to see if they have experienced a change in their condition, Kem said.
A statement from Kem was posted this past Tuesday on the Carlisle Barracks website. In it, he said that while the installation has no confirmed cases, Tuesday would be the last time his command would release specific information on cases on post.
“A new DoD [Department of Defense] directive, designed to protect operational security, restricts us from releasing installation numbers,” Kem said. “Our numbers will now be wrapped into the overall Cumberland County statistics.” As of Sunday, there were 58 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, including two deaths.
Kem's statement was posted the day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for Cumberland and several other Pennsylvania counties. “I fully support the public health restrictions intended to protect citizens from further spread of COVID-19,” Kem said. “We will continue to work closely with the local community to ensure the health and well-being of all.”
As of Tuesday, Carlisle Barracks had already undertaken work limitations to mission-essential personnel with social distancing and robust workplace hygiene, the statement reads. “All but a very limited number of key and essential personnel are working remotely, and many of those mission-essential people, like the faculty, are continuing the academic mission under remote conditions.
During the virtual town hall held in late March, Kem said that virtually the entire U.S. Army War College curriculum had gone to remote classes. There were only about five instances where he approved “a one-time reason” for a class of students to meet in person with their instructor.
For years, the U.S. Army War College has operated a distance education program for senior military leaders deployed in the field. This is in addition to its 12-month residence program where senior military and civilian leaders come to the campus at the Carlisle Barracks. Both programs offer a master’s degree in strategic studies.
Carlisle Barracks had to implement new access protocols in recent weeks in response to the need to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to information on the war college website. Starting Thursday, April 2, access to the post is limited to Department of Defense ID card holders and those with authorized guest passes. Card holders include military dependents and retirees.
As of Friday, the Carlisle Barracks Commissary will close daily from 1 to 2 p.m. so that staff can clean and sanitize. Store hours are now Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. The store will be closed on Easter, Sunday, April 12.
Access is limited to Defense ID card holders only and all purchases will be made in credit, debit or gift cards instead of cash. The Post Exchange is also open for business.
Health services
The Dunham clinic is moving to acute care and virtual appointments only according to a memo updated posted on the war college website. All patients are being asked to call ahead at 717-245-3400 before arriving at the facility. Visitors to the health and dental clinics will be medically screened before entering the building. This is being done to limit the foot traffic to the inside of the clinic and thus the level of exposure to COVID-19.
The screening process involves three questions. If a person answers yes to travel abroad, exposure to someone with COVID-19 or showing signs and symptoms, the process moves to a secondary more in-depth screening to determine if the person has the flu or needs to be tested for COVID-19.
Face masks will be provided to patients and visitors with respiratory symptoms, particularly cough and fever. Those who choose not to wear a mask will not be allowed to enter. With a couple exceptions, visitors may not accompany patients to their appointment. Minors may be accompanied by a parent, guardian or caregiver. Elderly patients or those with disabilities who require assistance may have one caregiver present.
The Carlisle Barracks Dental Clinic has suspended routine appointments but will respond to emergency or urgent care requirements. People are asked to call ahead at 717-245-4542 to work with a professional to determine the best course of action.
Meanwhile, all pharmacy operations for the main clinic and the Post Exchange are operating as a drive-up pharmacy. People are asked to call 717-245-4606 to check in at the pharmacy so that technicians can prepare their prescriptions. The clinic parking lot has a space designated as a Drive-Up Pharmacy. The customer calls the phone number listed on the parking sign and then waits for a pharmacy representative to deliver medications to their vehicle.
Other services
The automotive center is open for business Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service functions closed or suspended include the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, the child development center, youth services, the barber shop, the bowling center, dry cleaning/alterations, the frame shop, leisure travel, outdoor recreation, the joint deli, the bowling center, golf course food service, the volunteer tax center, the movie theater and all fitness centers.
Services operating under modified hours or operations include not only the health clinic, dental clinic and commissary but chapel services, legal assistance and the DEERS & ID Card Section. The golf course is available only with a pre-scheduled tee time by calling 717-243-3262. The course is only open to active-duty military personnel and their family members, activated Reserve and National Guard members, retired military personnel, civilian Department of Defense personnel and department contractors working full-time on post.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
