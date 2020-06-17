As soldiers deploy amid pandemic, they fight 2 battles

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of Defense has been forced to adapt quickly to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while maintaining military personnel in a constant state of readiness.

Married soldiers, like Clyde, are allowed to quarantine off base inside private homes and apartments. But those who are single spend their last two weeks in the U.S. at FOB (Forward Operating Base) Patriot, a secluded compound on Fort Bragg.

When paratroopers touch down in the Middle East, they'll immediately be screened for COVID-19. Any soldier who exhibits symptoms will be quarantined again for two weeks in Kuwait.

On bases across Iraq, Syria and Kuwait, physical distancing guidelines were implemented months ago. Dining facilities remain empty as soldiers are required to take meals to go. Workouts are done outside and barbershop appointments are meticulously tracked in case someone gets sick.

Readiness to deploy at a moment's notice has always been a way of life for paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division. The division's Immediate Response Force is a rotating brigade-sized entity that can mobilize for a crisis within hours. Even so, they have already been extraordinarily busy this year.