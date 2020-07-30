Army War College has precautions in place to address COVID-19

“We’re thinking a lot about how to make sure we’re safe coming in,” Kem said. “We are setting conditions for both fully remote and in-person instruction.”

Typically, War College students are divided into 24 seminar groups of up to 16 students each. The problem this year is the seminar rooms in Root Hall are too small to accommodate that many students while complying with social distancing protocols.

“We can’t use them so we looked at bigger spaces,” Kem said. Post leaders have identified about a dozen locations throughout Carlisle Barracks that could be used for group instruction, he said. Even then, adjustments are going to have to be made to divide the seminar groups into morning and afternoon shifts.

“The first week of school, we’re going to bring them in to do an AM/PM rotation for about three sessions,” Kem said. “We know they just had the COVID testing. Some of the [classroom] dynamics are better to do in person.”

The second week, the seminar groups will move into total remote instruction, in part to test the capabilities of the information technology, Kem said. That way, students and faculty would be ready to move between in-person and fully remote when needed.

“We will reassess every week to see how things are doing,” Kem said.