Army War College graduates 377 distance education students

The Army War College Friday graduated 377 students of the distance education Class of 2022 during a ceremony at the historic Wheelock Bandstand on post.

Distance education is a two-year, internet-based program for senior military officers and civilian leaders to earn a master’s degree in strategic studies. Graduates follow the same curriculum and receive the same degree as resident Army War College students, but take most courses online.

The students also spend two weeks in Carlisle after the first year of classes and another two-week residency at the War College immediately before graduation. During that time, they participate in seminar group sessions, take part in electives, attend lectures and work with classified material relevant to coursework.

While students enrolled in the 10-month resident program can focus solely on their studies, students in distance education also work at full-time jobs or are on active military duty.

This year’s graduating class was comprised of 10 Navy, 17 Air Force, 11 Marine Corps and 292 Army officers along with 42 federal civilian employees and five International Fellows. The guest speaker was Army Lt. Gen. Erik C. Peterson, deputy chief of staff for programs for the Army and the former commanding general of First Army Division West.

As part of the ceremony, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 108th Field Artillery fired cannons on Indian Field in an honorary salute. The Carlisle Town Band provided musical accompaniment.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

