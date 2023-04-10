The Carlisle Barracks will host a hiring event for security guards later this month.

The barracks' Directorate of Emergency Services team will be hiring Department of the Army security guards for three shifts: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24-25 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive in Middlesex Township. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with security professionals, human resource officers and the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.

Attendees will also be offered a one-hour presentation on creating an effective resume and a USA Jobs account.

The salary range for the positions is between $42,775 and $55,604, depending on experience, and include a range of federal government benefits.

Conditions of employment include being a U.S. citizen, background investigation, ability to obtain a security clearance, drug screening, initial and annual weapons qualification and medical screening, having a valid driver's license and meeting the standards of the Lautenberg Amendment to the Gun Control Act. Security guards are also expected to pass an initial physical agility test, which includes 19 push-ups and a 1 1/2-mile run in 17 minutes and 30 seconds.