Army returns remains of seven children who were sent to Carlisle Indian Industrial School

The Army was able to return the remains of seven children who died more than 100 years ago after being sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) presented their findings Thursday of the fifth and latest multi-phase disinterment project conducted at the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery. The project was conducted using archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The OAC team was able to determine that human remains found in the gravesites assigned to Raleigh James (Washoe tribe), Ellen Macy (Lower Umpqua), Lottie Sireech (Ute), Paul Wheelock (Oneida), Frank Green (Oneida), Anna Vereskin (Aleut) and Anastasia Ashouwak (Alaskan Native) were biologically consistent with information contained in their student and burial location records.

On June 18, the Army disinterred Grave B-13, which records indicated was for a Catawba child named Wade Ayres. However, the remains recovered were insistent with those of a boy of the approximate age of 13-14, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Instead, the remains were found to be that of a girl of the approximate age of 15-20, according to the Army. The unknown remains were reinterred in a dignified ceremony on June 20, “with the caring assistance and compassion of the Catawba family,” the Army reported.

“The Army is committed to reviewing all available resources and seeking out new information that may help us identify any possible error that led to this anomaly so we can make the appropriate effort to return Wade to his family and the Catawba nation,” the Army said in a news release.

“The Army is once again honored to reunite the families with their children so they may begin the healing process,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the OAC and the Arlington National Cemetery. “On behalf of my team, I would like to thank all of the families for making this difficult journey and allowing us to share in this experience with them.”

Over the past six years, the Army has been able to disinter and transfer the custody of 28 sets of remains to their respective families who, in turn, have been able to reinter their children to cemeteries of their choice. Under this program, the Army reimburses families for their travel to participate in the transfer ceremony and also funding the cost for transport and the reinterment of the decreased children.

OAC is ready to disinter remains and transfer custody to families who are able to establish the closest family link between the decedent and requestor, following Army Regulation 290-5.

“We are committed to caring for the graves of children who remain buried at the Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery and will continue to support the disinterment of those requested to be returned,” said Renea Yates, OAC director.

In 1879, Carlisle Barracks became the site of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which was operated by the Department of the Interior until 1918.

The school was designed as a social experiment to remove native boys and girls from tribal influences, assimilate them to the white man’s culture and teach them a trade.

In 2018, The Sentinel reported that research from Dickinson College puts the total enrollment at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School at closer to 8,000 students over its 39-year history.

The Post Cemetery will reopen to visitors starting Sunday, July 10.