Alumni hall, memorial center considered at Army War College

An alumni hall and memorial center is being considered to house the class gifts of generations of Army War College graduates.

Over the decades, War College students have donated as class gifts plaques that list alumni along with paintings, sculptures and stained glass window displays that decorate Root Hall, Bliss Hall and the adjoining grounds.

Many of the plaques are attached to the brick façade of Root Hall, the current academic building, while the stained glass window panels adorn the entry foyer to Bliss Hall, the current auditorium.

Work is underway to construct a new academic building designed to replace Root Hall. Once the new building is occupied and operational, work could begin in late 2024 or early 2025 on the demolition of Root Hall and Bliss Hill, project manager Col. Robert Halvorson said last week. Only the gymnasium portion of Root Hall will be left intact.

When asked about the class gifts, Halvorson said that one concept is a proposal to build an alumni hall and memorial center across from the new academic building.

While some of the gifts will decorate rooms within the new building, most of them could be placed into storage until the alumni hall/memorial center is completed as a possible project of the Army War College Foundation.

The new academic building is not designed to accommodate either the plaques attached to the current Root Hall or the stained glass window panels that accent the Bliss Hall foyer, Halvorson said. The idea of having memorial gardens around the post has been replaced by the concept of an alumni hall and memorial center that could highlight War College graduates, the school’s accomplishments and the history of the institution that has been part of Carlisle Barracks since 1951, he said.

Plans call for the alumni hall and memorial center to provide conference and ceremonial space for what could develop into a college quad anchored by the new academic building and by Collins Hall, Halvorson said.

As the home of the Center for Strategic Leadership, Collins Hall is used to run exercises and war game scenarios. The reason the new academic building is being constructed adjacent to Collins Hall is to enable faculty to better blend the academic side of learning with the practical, experience-based approach to education.

In addition, the quad could include an outdoor classroom and amphitheater, Halvorson said.

