The Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office compiles a list of Memorial Day events every year, collecting information from veterans organizations that responded to its request.

Here is a look at the events reported by the county office:

Sunday, May 21

Newburg: Newburg will hold its Memorial Day observance with a service at 10:45 a.m. on the Monument Green. A small memorial service will take place at 1:15 p.m. at First Church of God Cemetery on Exchange Street. The parade will run through town at 2 p.m. and will include a 21-gun salute at the monument. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the service will be held at Newburg United Methodist Church at 203 N. High St.

Sunday, May 28

Boiling Springs: VFW Post 8851 will again host the Memorial Day Parade and Picnic, with the parade starting at Boiling Springs High School at 1 p.m. and traveling through the village before ending at the Clock Tower.

Mount Holly Springs: VFW Post 7343 will hold its ceremony at the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Church of God pavilion on the other side of the same parking lot.

Monday, May 29

Camp Hill: American Legion Post 43 will hold a service at 9:30 a.m., and the parade will start at 19th and Market streets before ending at the fire station, where there will be a ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Camp Hill Borough Building.

Carlisle: The Carlisle Memorial Day Parade and service will start at 9 a.m., with the parade forming at North Hanover Street at North Street before heading south, traveling past the Square and turning onto West Pomfret Street before turning onto South Pitt Street. The service will follow the parade at the Veterans Memorial Courtyard at the Square. In the case of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.

Mechanicsburg: The Mechanicsburg Area Veterans Council Memorial Day Service will start with a parade forming at Filbert and Simpson streets at 10 a.m. and ending at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR Monument on Marble Street in Mechanicsburg. The service will take place at 11 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, the service will take place at VFW Post 6704 at 4907 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. Lunch will also be served at the VFW Post.

Mechanicsburg: Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg will hold its service at Lincoln Colored Cemetery off West Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg at 2 p.m. Services will be held rain or shine.

New Cumberland: The New Cumberland Olde Town Association will present a brief Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW Memorial at Park Avenue and Bridge Street. The parade will begin immediately following the ceremony and proceed down Bridge Street to Third Street before turning left and ending at Market Square.

Newville: The Newville parade will form at Broad Street and start at 1 p.m. and end behind Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Services will follow at the fountain. After the ceremony, a meet and greet is scheduled at the American Legion Post 421 on Shepherd Road.

Shippensburg: The Navy Marine Corps ceremony will be held on the Branch Bridge on King Street at 1:15 p.m., with the parade following at 2 p.m. The parade will start on Prince Street and follow King Street to Morris Street. There is no inclement weather plan.

Shippensburg: The Locust Grove Cemetery Committee will hold a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor the veterans buried at the cemetery on Queen Street. In the case of inclement weather, the service will be canceled.

Shippensburg: The Shippensburg Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day service at Spring Hill Cemetery off Morris Street to honor dead veterans at 11 a.m.

Silver Spring Township: The Veterans Committee of Silver Spring Township will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at Silver Spring Township Veterans Memorial at Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg.