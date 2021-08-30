Midweek could bring heavy rainfall to Cumberland County from Ida and other storm front

Wednesday will be the critical time to monitor weather in the Midstate as the northbound remnants of Hurricane Ida meet up with a front over south-central Pennsylvania to deliver a 24-hour period of heavy rainfall, said Brett Thackara, a meteorologist with ABC-27
“There are flood and flash flood concerns for the middle of this week,” Thackara said in a weather forecast posted at www.abc27.com. “But first, there could be some storms from the same front today as it pushes through central PA."
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for Cumberland County. NWS says heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible across south-central Pennsylvania.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a category four hurricane. Tropical moisture from Ida will track through the Tennessee valley early this week before reaching the Midstate Tuesday night into Wednesday.
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight Sunday as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds.
As the storm continued to make its way inland with torrential rain and shrieking winds, it was blamed for at least two deaths — a motorist who drowned in New Orleans, and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.
But with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus, according to the Associated Press.
New Orleans residents faced a massive cleanup effort and possibly weeks without power. Whole toppled trees blocked streets, pulled down power lines, covered yards and damaged homes.
Ida and the Midstate
“Wednesday will feature bouts of heavy rain and Wednesday night could bring the heaviest rain as Ida’s low moves through,” Thackara said. “The storm will exit early Thursday.”
He predicted rainfall amounts of between 2 to 5 inches through Thursday morning. There is concern that much rainfall could cause streams, creeks and even the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers to rapidly rise.
“If you live in a low-lying flood-prone area, or if your basement typically takes on water, you should prepare now,” Thackara said. “Don’t wait. River flooding isn’t likely at this time, but we will continue to monitor. Behind Ida, Thursday will turn less humid and much nicer later in the day.”
When the rain hits Wednesday it will come with a drop in temperatures down into the 70s. Midstate residents can expect some early fall weather by Friday into the weekend with daytime high temperatures in the 70s and nighttime temperatures in the 50s.