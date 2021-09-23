Midstate's Talking Breads, Smoke & Pickles welcome launch of four new culinary trails in Pa.

Joe Amsterdam is humbled when his product rises to the occasion.
He knows every loaf of bread made by Talking Breads of Monroe Township can help sustain the community.
“We’re not just a bakery,” Amsterdam said. “We involve ourselves in local agriculture, which is such an important part. We have so many talented people in our area, so many wonderful resources. This will really promote a tourism opportunity for Pennsylvania.”
His business at 1619 W. Lisburn Road was the host site Wednesday of an event celebrating the launch of four new culinary trails that span the state:
Each trail has four to five clusters of stops separated by region to be completed over a two-to-four-day road trip. Each cluster offers a range of bakeries, restaurants, wineries, distilleries and other food shops and restaurants. Detailed online itineraries include suggestions for historical sites and museums that specialize in the history of different crops, recipes and food preparation techniques.
“These trails allow travelers to more fully immerse themselves into what it means to be a Pennsylvanian through our food legacy and traditions,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The trails will introduce longtime Pennsylvanians to new venues, helping to boost the many small businesses that form the fabric of the commonwealth’s food legacy,” she said.
David Mills, owner of the Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop in downtown Mechanicsburg, said the culinary trails are an opportunity to get the word out on mom and pop businesses that strive to promote local, sustainable agriculture. Smoke & Pickles is on the state's charcuterie trail.
A Philadelphia native, Mills has been a chef his entire career and once worked as a culinary instructor at HACC. There, he taught a course on how Europeans eat differently than Americans.
“We are in the middle of some of the best farmland in the country, but we don’t utilize it,” Mills said. “Everybody goes to the grocery store and gets stuff from feed lots out west.”
The meat he uses for his butcher shop and restaurant comes from farms within a 40-mile radius of his business. “We make everything in-house,” Mills said.
Since 2018, DCED has collaborated with Chatham University’s Center for Regional Agriculture, Food and Transformation to conduct research into developing culinary trails that showcase the culture and history of Pennsylvania. This includes dishes popularized by immigrants.
First lady Francis Wolf was a special guest at the launch ceremony Wednesday.
“Food tells a story,” she said. “It describes where we came from. It describes the people and places who influence our lives. Each culture, each community has its own distinctive character, and nowhere is that character better highlighted than in the food.
“Food is also an opportunity,” Wolf said. “A tool that creates memories of recipes handed down through families. It helps define who we are.”
The four new trails are in addition to two existing trails that were developed by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office — Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail and Tapped: A Maple Trail. For more information and a full itinerary of all the Culinary Trails, go to visitpa.com/trip/culinary-trails.
Picked: An Apple Trail samples traditional farms, cider mills, bakeries and other locations like apple pie pottery and ceramic makers. Baked: A Bread Trail showcases the grain-growing regions of Pennsylvania with baked goods, crafts, mills, bakeries, breweries and restaurants.
Chopped: A Charcuterie Trail explores cured meats and accompaniments ranging from backyard smoked sausages to hand-carved boards, to curing methods and recipes handed down over generations. Pickled: A Fermented Trail focuses on pickled vegetables, sauerkraut and beer to delicacies like red beet eggs with stops at farms, creameries, vineyards and markets.
