Midstate's Talking Breads, Smoke & Pickles welcome launch of four new culinary trails in Pa.

“These trails allow travelers to more fully immerse themselves into what it means to be a Pennsylvanian through our food legacy and traditions,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“The trails will introduce longtime Pennsylvanians to new venues, helping to boost the many small businesses that form the fabric of the commonwealth’s food legacy,” she said.

David Mills, owner of the Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop in downtown Mechanicsburg, said the culinary trails are an opportunity to get the word out on mom and pop businesses that strive to promote local, sustainable agriculture. Smoke & Pickles is on the state's charcuterie trail.

A Philadelphia native, Mills has been a chef his entire career and once worked as a culinary instructor at HACC. There, he taught a course on how Europeans eat differently than Americans.

“We are in the middle of some of the best farmland in the country, but we don’t utilize it,” Mills said. “Everybody goes to the grocery store and gets stuff from feed lots out west.”