Inspire: The face of Cumberland Goodwill EMS makes emergency ops run smoothly

When you call 911 to report a health emergency, you expect an ambulance to immediately hurry to your home.
But Cumberland Goodwill EMS’s ambulances might already be busy handling other emergencies or in the middle of nonemergency transports of patients to a local hospital. Or they might be free, but far away from where you live.
Still, you can be sure a Cumberland Goodwill ambulance will pick you up as soon as possible, thanks in part to dispatcher and billing coordinator Allison Bishop. She ensures the paramedics and EMTs are best able to handle emergencies, from juggling the schedules and locations of many ambulances to ordering pizza for first responders on busy days when they don’t have time to eat.
“One day, it’ll be a smooth day, and then the next day, it’ll be like chaos,” she said.
But that’s not all she does. Bishop is also the smiling face who greets visitors at the Cumberland Goodwill office, records ambulance memberships and double-checks patient charts before they are sent to an insurance company. She even volunteered to be the “patient” for the EMS Jumpstart community training class in November as first responders demonstrated to the public how they evaluate a person with chest pains.
“They put me on a heart monitor and put a CPAP on me and everything, and I was like, ‘this is pretty neat,’” she said.
Cumberland Goodwill has always been part of her life, from the time as a kid when it was still a fire company and her father was a firefighter there.
“I remember him answering the phone and saying, ‘Cumberland Goodwill,’ and I always thought I wanted to answer the phone for them,” she said.
The fire company later reorganized as part of Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, while the EMS portion of Cumberland Goodwill continued. In 2012, her father heard that they had a dispatcher position open, so she applied.
“Almost eight years later, the rest is history,” she said.
Q&A with Allison Bishop
Age: 34
How many years at current station: 7 years
Hometown: Carlisle
What do you like best about what you do?
I enjoy helping the staff with day-to-day operations, communicating with the hospital to help logistically move patients around and that I have a good rapport with staff at the Carlisle hospital.
What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
One of the toughest things I would have to say is difficult for me is not being able to help clients with insurance complications.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Even though I am not a first responder there are many things that I do to try and help the community. I am CPR certified and I am also a certified child passenger safety technician.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
One of my proudest accomplishments is being a part of a group that was able to show people in the community how to perform hands-only CPR.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My father is my role model. He has been in the emergency service for over 50 years and has shown me from a young age what it means to be part of a community.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
To continue helping the community and my co-workers in every way possible.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.