Inspire: The face of Cumberland Goodwill EMS makes emergency ops run smoothly

When you call 911 to report a health emergency, you expect an ambulance to immediately hurry to your home.

But Cumberland Goodwill EMS’s ambulances might already be busy handling other emergencies or in the middle of nonemergency transports of patients to a local hospital. Or they might be free, but far away from where you live.

Still, you can be sure a Cumberland Goodwill ambulance will pick you up as soon as possible, thanks in part to dispatcher and billing coordinator Allison Bishop. She ensures the paramedics and EMTs are best able to handle emergencies, from juggling the schedules and locations of many ambulances to ordering pizza for first responders on busy days when they don’t have time to eat.

“One day, it’ll be a smooth day, and then the next day, it’ll be like chaos,” she said.

But that’s not all she does. Bishop is also the smiling face who greets visitors at the Cumberland Goodwill office, records ambulance memberships and double-checks patient charts before they are sent to an insurance company. She even volunteered to be the “patient” for the EMS Jumpstart community training class in November as first responders demonstrated to the public how they evaluate a person with chest pains.