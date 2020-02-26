Inspire: Newville native tackles challenge of wildland fires

Four small tornadoes of swirling hot ash danced about 10 to 15 yards away.

Coty Price held the line on unfamiliar ground somewhere up a mountain in California. It was a night last September when there seemed to fire everywhere he looked.

Specialists called “hotshots” had blackened some of the ground in front of him to deny the main fire the fuel it needed to spread. Price was part of a team that had to be ready to react quickly to extinguish any sparks that jump the line.

“We had to watch all of them for embers going into the green,” the Newville native said, recalling the quadruple threat of tiny whirlwinds. “The training prepares you for most of it, but some of it is unpredictable. It’s all up to Mother Nature.”

To Price, the challenge of fighting wildland fires is in the fickle terrain and wind patterns. His job that work shift was to help keep the fire contained long enough for the flames to burn out the fuel.

“It was an all-night thing,” Price said. “We worked 15½ hours.” For part of the time, he had to be mindful of where he stepped in a sometimes dark landscape illuminated only by a helmet light or a glow stick.