Inspire: Myers overcomes challenges to serve as Mechanicsburg's police chief

“I do think that I have some things that I can offer younger officers. As long as I believe I have that, I’ll hang around,” Myers said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q&A with Margaret A. Myers

Age: 60

How many years as a first responder: 40 as a police officer, 42 as a first responder. I started out as a volunteer EMT with an ambulance company.

How many years at current station: 36

Hometown: Mechanicsburg Borough

Q. What do you like best about what you do?

A. No two days are the same and not many people have the opportunity to actually change their little corner of the world. I think that I do and that I can make a difference. With individuals that I encounter on the job, hopefully making things better for them or at least hearing them out. With the people I work with and with the community as a whole. I was born and raised in the Borough of Mechanicsburg and I am invested in the community. Members of my family had two businesses in town. One is still in operation.

Q. What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?