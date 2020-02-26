Inspire: Myers overcomes challenges to serve as Mechanicsburg's police chief

When Margaret Myers was about 16 years old, she joined the Mechanicsburg Police Department’s Police Explorer program, a co-educational program offered through the Boy Scouts.
It’s unlikely anyone back then knew the teenager would become the borough’s first “police officer who is female,” to use the phrase Myers prefers to female police officer.
Acknowledging that women are still relatively rare in police work, Myers is hesitant to focus on gender as it creates a degree of separation between her and her colleagues in law enforcement.
Still, Myers knows that telling her story could inspire other women.
“Glass ceilings have been shattered by others already so you can aim pretty high,” she said.
Myers’ rise through the ranks began when she served as a park police officer in Mechanicsburg while working on her associate’s degree in police administration.
After graduating from HACC, she was hired by Hampden Township in 1980 and worked there until she came to Mechanicsburg in 1984. In 2002, she was promoted to lieutenant. She took on the role of acting chief in 2015, and earned permanent status in 2016.
Even as she reached the top of the ranks in the department, she fought a medical condition that could have ended her career.
After two years of dealing with a medical problem that slowly caused mobility issues, Myers was diagnosed with a tumor in her spinal canal in June 2015. It had started in her brain and worked its way down her spinal cord. By the time it finally lodged in her T9 vertebra, she was paralyzed from the waist down.
“When it lodged in those nerves, it stopped and continued to grow. Finally, it grew so much it smashed the spinal cord,” Myers said.
Doctors removed the tumor, but the prognosis for a condition like hers still isn't positive. People come to rehab in a wheelchair and leave in one, she said. Myers told doctors that wouldn’t happen to her, and she was true to her word. Her surgery was in June and she was back on the job in November.
To put an exclamation point on the recovery, Myers then took part in the “Over the Edge” fundraiser with Big Brothers Big Sisters in which participants raise money by rappelling down the side of the Market Square Plaza Building on Second Street in Harrisburg.
Through it all, she was motivated by the thought of getting back to the job she loves.
She’s determined to make sure the officers of the Mechanicsburg Police Department have the tools they need to do their job correctly and reach whatever goals they may have. Her experience with policing, specifically in the borough of Mechanicsburg, is an asset to the 15 officers in the department, six of whom have less than five years of experience in police work.
“I do think that I have some things that I can offer younger officers. As long as I believe I have that, I’ll hang around,” Myers said.
Q&A with Margaret A. Myers
Age: 60
How many years as a first responder: 40 as a police officer, 42 as a first responder. I started out as a volunteer EMT with an ambulance company.
How many years at current station: 36
Hometown: Mechanicsburg Borough
Q. What do you like best about what you do?
A. No two days are the same and not many people have the opportunity to actually change their little corner of the world. I think that I do and that I can make a difference. With individuals that I encounter on the job, hopefully making things better for them or at least hearing them out. With the people I work with and with the community as a whole. I was born and raised in the Borough of Mechanicsburg and I am invested in the community. Members of my family had two businesses in town. One is still in operation.
Q. What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
A. What we see day in and day out takes a toll on us both mentally and physically, we are humans. It is hard to unsee some of the things I have seen in my career, those are things I carry with me every day. I don’t just take off my uniform and leave those things behind. I wish I could but I am not made that way. I care. Trying to convince people of that these days is almost impossible. I do what I do (and I am still doing it after 40 years) because I want to and because I want to keep making a difference as long as I think I am doing so.
Q. Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
A. Police officers have a very difficult job. Each time they come to work they know that the possibility exists that something could happen to keep them from going home that day, yet they still come to work every day. Police officers deal with people most often in a situation that represents a very bad day for that person. Because the police officer is there, the anger, frustration, helplessness, and pain can often be directed at the officer even though they did not cause the issue that brought them there in the first place. Laws govern the actions of police officers.
Q. What’s your proudest accomplishment?
A. Professionally — becoming chief of police in the Borough of Mechanicsburg. Personally — being able to recover from a catastrophic injury, return to work and reach my goal of becoming the chief of police.
Q. Who are your role models or mentors?
A. When I became a police officer in 1980 there were not many female police officers on the job. I had to look to my days as an emergency medical technician running as a volunteer with Mechanicsburg Community Ambulance Association to find female role models and mentors. My ambulance mentors and friends, Wendy Otstot and Marilyn Norris, helped shape my value system which was instilled by the ultimate mentor and role model — my mother. I got a good start playing varsity softball in high school playing for coach Cindy Alleman at Cumberland Valley High School. Work ethic and many other traits needed for this job were instilled through playing for her. Also, prior to becoming a police officer, I was influenced by councilman Rodney Whitcomb who was a chief of police in Mechanicsburg before he retired, Chief Bill Castle and Lon Strayer. Once on the job I was given opportunities to succeed by Chief Whitcomb and Chief David Spotts. Many officers from other police departments have given me advice and assistance (some many times) over the years — Frank Williamson, Capt. Leon Crone, Chief James Adams, Lt. Mike McLaughlin, Lt. Steve Latshaw and Bob Swank. EMS Director Bill Cook from Hampden Township was also a great help to me.
Q. What goals do you have in your field of service?
A. One is to make sure my officers have all the tools necessary to do their jobs properly and for them to be able to realize whatever goal they have for their career. Another goal of mine is to give opportunities to people trying to become law enforcement officers. Our department has civilian positions that allow the civilian to assist our officers and see what the job is really like. Many participants in our program have gone on to careers in law enforcement. Another goal — make Mechanicsburg Borough “a good place to live” by providing the highest level of service to the residents and visitors to the community.
