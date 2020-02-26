Inspire: Leading the all-volunteer emergency team you might not know exists

It’s well known that volunteers provide many of the emergency services that keep Cumberland County residents safe, but one such group may have escaped your attention: the Cumberland County Haz-Mat Team.
Whether you know them or not, you’ll be thankful for the all-volunteer Haz-Mat Team in the event of a major environmental disaster or meltdown at Three Mile Island. They also assist in cleanup in less spectacular but dangerous incidents, such as noxious gases created by a misuse of pool chemicals or a leaking truck after a crash.
Even an overturned manure spreader or milk truck can require the assistance of Haz-Mat because of the possible impact on the environment, Chief Robert Kauffman said.
“Goldfish cannot live in a bowl of milk,” Kauffman said.
In fact, the demand for Haz-Mat services has risen with the growth of Cumberland County as a major east coast transportation hub, he said.
Kauffman, who also serves as Cumberland County’s radiological officer for Three Mile Island and is a former physics teacher, has been involved in the Haz-Mat Team since its formation in 1982 by four fire companies: Vigilant Hose in Shippensburg, Friendship in Carlisle, Citizens in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg Fire Department.
Much of the team’s time is spent in outreach to industry partners to help prevent spills from occurring, he said. It also plans for catastrophic emergencies.
The team may not be equipped to thoroughly handle every possible emergency, but it knows enough to be the first responders at any major industrial or chemical incident, he said.
“We would deal with it initially to make sure there’s no loss of life, to mitigate it, to keep it from getting worse,” he said.
The Haz-Mat Team is funded by the county, partially through grants, he said. Kauffman thanked the county commissioners for their support over the years.
Q&A with Robert H. Kauffman
Age: 63
How many years as a first responder: 46
How many years at current station: 41
Hometown: Dillsburg
What do you like best about what you do?
I find it very satisfying being able to apply my skills and knowledge of science and technology to serve the citizens of Cumberland County and make our communities a little safer. It is fascinating to examine the manufacturing processes and technology changes that are occurring to provide the lifestyle, goods and services that we only dreamed of years ago.
What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
Maintaining the balance between family, work and volunteering is the toughest challenge.
Hazardous materials is a very specialized emergency service. Our Haz-Mat technicians are trained in firefighting, technical rescue, emergency medical services, chemistry, radiation, terrorism and a multitude of other topics. Additionally, we are required to meet national and state certification requirements along with performing equipment maintenance and monthly training.
It is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit and retain volunteers in all areas of emergency services. The time commitment and training requirements are continually increasing while the occurrence of severe injury, cancer, death and/or post-traumatic stress disorder is on the rise nationwide for both volunteer and career personnel.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Nearly 100% of the fire service in our county, and state, is comprised of volunteers who give of their time and make personal sacrifices to provide a service that our citizens can call upon in the time of crisis. They don’t receive compensation, clothing allowance, mileage or other benefits that we associate with our paid careers. They put their lives and personal safety on the line every time they respond on an emergency, training evolution and/or other activity.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
The formation of the Cumberland County Special Hazards Operations Team. SHOT was the first PA State Certified all volunteer Haz-Mat team. SHOT was formed in 1982 and continues to serve the residents of Cumberland County along with Franklin and portions of Adams County. I wish to personally thank all the Cumberland County commissioners, past and present, along with the administration at the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety for their support over the past 38 years.
I have served as chief of the team since its formation in 1982. Additionally, I received special recognition in 1992 as one of “Carlisle Area’s Finest” for emergency volunteer services.
Who are your role models or mentors?
There are several, but the two who stand out in the field of hazardous materials are Special Operations Chief John Ebersole of the Chicago Fire Department and Greg Noll, past program manager for the PA South Central Task Force and an internationally known leader, speaker and author in the field of hazardous materials. I met these men at the International Hazardous Materials Response Teams Conference in Rockville, Maryland, in 1983 along with many of their colleagues who continue to inspire and provide leadership and knowledge to responders across the country.
My third role model and mentor in the field of emergency management is J. Theodore Wise, former director of Cumberland County Department of Public Safety. I met Ted when I was a young firefighter in Shippensburg in 1974. Ted was instrumental as the team administrator from its conception through present day. Ted is truly an icon in the field of emergency management and it is an honor to have served with him until his retirement. Forever friends.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
The first goal is recruitment and retention. Recruitment is essential; there are many roles to be filled and tasks to be performed. Retention, simply put, is taking care of our brothers and sisters in the service. They have devoted countless hours in response and training and acquired experiences that cannot be duplicated. We need to value them and keep them in a role where they will feel valued and appreciated.
My second goal is to ensure that the equipment and resources are well maintained and ready for response. This is a team goal as it takes a team effort to accomplish this task along with the support of the Department of Public Safety, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and our county commissioners. Hazardous materials response equipment is specialized and expensive. As technology evolves so do the capabilities of our equipment. It is essential that as a team we maintain our equipment and resources at the highest level and plan for the “yet to be discovered” chemical, biological and nuclear challenges that will evolve in the future.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.