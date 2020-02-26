Inspire: Leading the all-volunteer emergency team you might not know exists

My third role model and mentor in the field of emergency management is J. Theodore Wise, former director of Cumberland County Department of Public Safety. I met Ted when I was a young firefighter in Shippensburg in 1974. Ted was instrumental as the team administrator from its conception through present day. Ted is truly an icon in the field of emergency management and it is an honor to have served with him until his retirement. Forever friends.

What goals do you have in your field of service?

The first goal is recruitment and retention. Recruitment is essential; there are many roles to be filled and tasks to be performed. Retention, simply put, is taking care of our brothers and sisters in the service. They have devoted countless hours in response and training and acquired experiences that cannot be duplicated. We need to value them and keep them in a role where they will feel valued and appreciated.