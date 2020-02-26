Inspire: Former Silver Spring fire chief finds career in helping others

It was encouragement from a mentor that led Doug McDonald on a long path as a first responder, first as an EMT and later as a firefighter.
McDonald, who retired in January as the chief of Silver Spring Township Community Fire Company, and is now the president of the organization, initially wanted to become an athletic trainer. But Cumberland Valley High School’s athletic trainer at the time, Bob Shank, was also an EMT and urged McDonald to get first aid certification.
Learning the first aid duties sparked McDonald’s interest in EMS, and later that same training at Silver Spring Township’s fire company led him to another emergency response position.
But helping others may have always been on the horizon for McDonald, who fondly remembers bicycling to Citizen’s Fire Company in Mechanicsburg to admittedly annoy the men with questions and to watch them work.
“Even then, I think I realized they were doing something good, and it felt good to do them,” he said.
Of course, he said, it was the excitement of the job and challenge of new training that was the immediate interest for the 16-year-old McDonald. Though he joined Monroe Township Fire Company because of its strong junior firefighter program, his primary interest was in EMS. He became an EMT for the first part of his first responder career.
It wasn’t until he was at the scene of an incident that he reconnected with one of his first aid trainers who became the assistant fire chief of Silver Spring Township Community Fire Company. With McDonald seeing the writing on the wall when it came to volunteer EMS companies, he switched to the fire side of emergency response.
Since then in the 1980s, he’s held every position at the fire company, from firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant fire chief and fire chief, in addition to a previous role as president of the fire company when he said he was a “young buck” in the early ‘80s.
Over those three decades, there have been plenty of changes, including an increase in dispatched calls from 150 in the ‘80s to about 740 last year due to increased development in the township, but no change has been more welcome than the addition of a fire tax that helps fund the fire department.
“I don’t know how they do it anymore, solely on fundraising,” he said.
McDonald said that in 1984 when he was the president of the fire company, they purchased a brand-new demo fire truck for $110,000. That capital expenditure resulted in the fire company having only $1,500 left in assets.
“That all but bankrupted us,” he said.
Compare that to last year when the company bought a new frontline tanker for $780,000.
“It just wouldn’t be possible now (with just fundraising),” McDonald said. “You can see it in the county.”
Silver Spring Township has had the fire tax for a little more than five years. While he looks back fondly on accomplishments, McDonald said he knows he wouldn’t have been able to do it without others at the company handling the fundraisers and finances.
The finances are now part of his duty as president, and he’s looking forward to modernizing their historical documents and reports. Though he’ll spend a lot more time with numbers, he’s not leaving everything behind. McDonald will still be part of the team dispatched to incidents in the township.
“It’s hard to miss it yet. I’m still responding to calls,” he said.
Q&A with Douglas McDonald
Age: 58
How many years as a first responder: 42
How many years at current station: 38
Hometown: Silver Spring Township
What do you like best about what you do?
Mentoring the younger members, helping our residents. Also working with the township on land development.
What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
Particularly in the last 10 years, recruiting new members. Motivating current members to increase their participation.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Surprisingly, many residents, particularly those who have moved into the area, don’t know we are all volunteer.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
Modernizing our fleet of apparatus. Training younger members. Working to inform our elected officials about our operation.
Who are your role models or mentors?
The late Jim Bumgarner from East Pennsboro was a big influence. Nationally, I followed the teachings of the late Chief Alan Brunacini from Phoenix, Arizona.
Now that you’re retired as chief, what would you like to see in local firefighting?
County fire chiefs need to understand the end of the volunteer service is in the not-too-distant future. They need to work with elected officials to make the transition to paid staff in steps.
