Inspire: Former Silver Spring fire chief finds career in helping others

It wasn’t until he was at the scene of an incident that he reconnected with one of his first aid trainers who became the assistant fire chief of Silver Spring Township Community Fire Company. With McDonald seeing the writing on the wall when it came to volunteer EMS companies, he switched to the fire side of emergency response.

Since then in the 1980s, he’s held every position at the fire company, from firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant fire chief and fire chief, in addition to a previous role as president of the fire company when he said he was a “young buck” in the early ‘80s.

Over those three decades, there have been plenty of changes, including an increase in dispatched calls from 150 in the ‘80s to about 740 last year due to increased development in the township, but no change has been more welcome than the addition of a fire tax that helps fund the fire department.

“I don’t know how they do it anymore, solely on fundraising,” he said.

McDonald said that in 1984 when he was the president of the fire company, they purchased a brand-new demo fire truck for $110,000. That capital expenditure resulted in the fire company having only $1,500 left in assets.

“That all but bankrupted us,” he said.