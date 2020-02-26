Inspire: For 38 years, Murray has risen above the challenge of change

Hometown: Carlisle

What do you like best about what you do?

I like the challenge of being with someone as they have a crappy day and hopefully making it better. Every call is different, and although we do have some valued patients that we see often, every person is unique and it is nice to hear their story and then to try help them out if possible as we can. It is nice to make a positive difference.

What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?

Change is a tough challenge, and a lot of things have changed in the years since I started as a first responder and started to ride the emergency vehicles back when I was 16. Hospitals have changed as well as the way we do things.

As the new chief of North Middleton Township Fire Company, I know that the fire service has also changed. You learn to do more with less. We have a good group of men and women, but in the past we have had more. Training has increased and so has the cost of equipment. The current challenge right now for us is the same as with most volunteer fire companies: It is manpower and funding.

Something you would like the public to know about what you do?