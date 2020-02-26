Inspire: Emergency services a family tradition for Hamilton

What’s your proudest accomplishment?

I’d have to say seeing my son grow up in the firehouse like I did and embracing it — being a contributor to society, an asset and turning out to be a fine firefighter and now venturing into a leadership role as an assistant chief.

Who are your role models or mentors?

First and foremost, my father. He is the one who got me into the fire service; he supports me and my accomplishments along the way. I have had many mentors along the way, too many to list, but I can tell you if you surround yourself with good people, good things happen. There’s always a dip or two in that momentum and can take some time to recover but those good people will get you through anything that is presented to you, good or bad.

I can’t forget my wife. Being a wife of a firefighter isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. She and my son, when he was younger, sat without me many times while I was either at a meeting or running calls. So thank you for being there by my side and putting up with all the stress that comes with a volunteer firefighter.

What goals do you have in your field of service?