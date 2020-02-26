Inspire: Carlisle detective in a fight against cancer

Carlisle Police Detective Timothy Groller was an accounting major at Bloomsburg University when he had an epiphany: sitting behind a desk all day wasn’t in his DNA.

“I wanted to be a cop. I wanted to help people,” he said. “I want to be the guy running to the situation that everyone else is running away from.”

So Groller switched his major to criminal justice and pursued a career in law enforcement, joining the Carlisle police department in 2007. The job suited a man who was never one to shrink away from a difficult situation.

As his colleagues have learned in recent years, even cancer can’t stop him. Groller was diagnosed in April 2017 with Stage 4 non-small-cell lung cancer, beginning a battle he’s still fighting.

“Recently we’ve had a rash of chemotherapies that stopped working, so we’re trying to find something cutting-edge that will work and breakthrough for my type of cancer,” he said.

When physically able, though, Groller is still solving crimes with colleagues who have become like a family to him.