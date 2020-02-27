Inspire: Carlisle Barracks firefighter focused on helping the surrounding community

Firefighting in the Carlisle area is mostly volunteer, but don’t be surprised if you see members of a paid fire department helping out if your home is on fire.
They would be coming from the Carlisle Barracks, which houses a paid, two-engine fire department that provides 24/7 staffing.
Every post with an active military presence is required to have a fire department, according to Capt. Eric Bender. Their primary responsibility is to protect the Barracks, and every day they are conducting some sort of training in everything from wildfires to human trafficking.
But perhaps most importantly to the Carlisle area, they provide mutual aid for many emergencies in Carlisle, North Middleton Township, Middlesex Township and specialized county services, Bender said. They also participate in community events like National Night Out, local parades and public events at the Army Heritage Education Center.
Bender grew up in Schuylkill County and had a dream since kindergarten to be a career fireman with the New York City Fire Department.
“I like a little bit of that adrenaline rush of going on calls, but the ultimate thing is the satisfaction of helping people in the time of need,” he said.
Instead, life led him to a career as a professional U.S. Air Force firefighter and later as a Department of Defense firefighter, coming to Carlisle Barracks in 2016.
Every day, he’s thankful to have made a career out of his childhood dream.
“It’s like a family. We fight like brothers and sisters, we horse around like brothers and sisters,” he said. “We’re a big family, and to me that’s an aspect you can’t find in other professions.”
Q&A with Eric Bender
Age: 40
How many years as a first responder: 26. Part of the volunteer fire service since Aug. 21, 1993; 1997 to 2001, U.S. Air Force fire protection (active duty); 2001 to present, Department of Defense firefighter.
How many years at current station: Three (since Aug. 16, 2016)
Hometown (where you currently live): Millersburg
What do you like best about what you do?
What I like best about my job is knowing that I was a part of a team that helped someone in their time of need. I also like the rush of going to the unknown and figuring out a plan on the go.
What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?
Keeping up with the changes in the industry: new courses, new techniques, personality differences and how to adapt to it all. This job has taught me that you are always learning from day one to the end of a career. You face something new every shift. The ability to go home and turn off being a fireman and focus on my family and the time I have with them before I come back to work. This profession puts a huge strain on home life in all aspects.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Not only do we help provide fire protection for the community outside the post through mutual aid agreements, we provide fire protection for some of the best strategic leaders not only in the United States Army but also other United States military branches, foreign military students, the families of the students and Department of the Army Civilian workforce. We are constantly training to stay proficient by training every shift in some capacity be it fire, EMS, haz-mat or technical rescue.
What’s your proudest accomplishment?
My proudest accomplishment is knowing someone is still alive from a team effort after a cardiac arrest event. Statistically survival from a cardiac arrest is very low at about 12% for an unwitnessed event. Knowing someone has a second chance at life because of something myself and my team have done makes for a very proud moment.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My role models have been previous chiefs and officers that have been in the public safety industry that took the time to guide me in the direction I have gone. They helped mold who I am but also let me build my own way of doing things. They provided both positive and negative criticism to help make me a stronger person and a better officer for my family, the fire service and the community that I serve.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
My goal is to continually improve to be better for the community I serve. To advance as high as I can go till I choose to end my career. To continually better myself as a leader for the crews that I work with both on-post and off.
