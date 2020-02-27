Inspire: Carlisle Barracks firefighter focused on helping the surrounding community

Every day, he’s thankful to have made a career out of his childhood dream.

“It’s like a family. We fight like brothers and sisters, we horse around like brothers and sisters,” he said. “We’re a big family, and to me that’s an aspect you can’t find in other professions.”

Q&A with Eric Bender

Age: 40

How many years as a first responder: 26. Part of the volunteer fire service since Aug. 21, 1993; 1997 to 2001, U.S. Air Force fire protection (active duty); 2001 to present, Department of Defense firefighter.

How many years at current station: Three (since Aug. 16, 2016)

Hometown (where you currently live): Millersburg

What do you like best about what you do?

What I like best about my job is knowing that I was a part of a team that helped someone in their time of need. I also like the rush of going to the unknown and figuring out a plan on the go.

What is the toughest challenge you face in your career?