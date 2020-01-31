Midstate’s air quality lagging behind state and nation, report finds

Despite a long-term trend of improvement, the Midstate’s air quality is still the worst in Pennsylvania, and some of the worst in the nation, according to a study released this week by environmental groups PennEnvironment and PennPIRG.

The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region saw 114 days in 2018 in which more than half of the region’s air quality monitors reported ozone and/or fine particulate matter at elevated levels.

This was the second worst in the state, behind Lancaster’s 119 days, and among the worst on the Eastern seaboard. California has the most consistently bad air in the nation.

The extent of the problem, and the degree to which it has changed over time, is difficult to quantify on local levels, given that the network of monitoring systems that report to the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality database don’t all measure the same thing at the same time.

It’s also difficult to decisively identify the culprit of heightened air pollution levels, said Zachary Barber with PennEnvironment. But the fact that poor air quality days are more frequent in the Midstate and the Lehigh Valley, amidst a general decline in pollution, does mean that the common scapegoat of trucking plays a role.