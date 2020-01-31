Midstate’s air quality lagging behind state and nation, report finds

Despite a long-term trend of improvement, the Midstate’s air quality is still the worst in Pennsylvania, and some of the worst in the nation, according to a study released this week by environmental groups PennEnvironment and PennPIRG.
The Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region saw 114 days in 2018 in which more than half of the region’s air quality monitors reported ozone and/or fine particulate matter at elevated levels.
This was the second worst in the state, behind Lancaster’s 119 days, and among the worst on the Eastern seaboard. California has the most consistently bad air in the nation.
The extent of the problem, and the degree to which it has changed over time, is difficult to quantify on local levels, given that the network of monitoring systems that report to the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality database don’t all measure the same thing at the same time.
It’s also difficult to decisively identify the culprit of heightened air pollution levels, said Zachary Barber with PennEnvironment. But the fact that poor air quality days are more frequent in the Midstate and the Lehigh Valley, amidst a general decline in pollution, does mean that the common scapegoat of trucking plays a role.
“In these regions in central and eastern PA that are along these major shipping routes, where the truck traffic is picking up, we do know that that’s going to be contributing somewhat,” Barber said.
Data
The PennEnvironment report is based off EPA data on two of the most common-measured contaminants, ozone and PM2.5, the latter of which refers to particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. But the number of readings available often varies by year, and not every monitoring site measures everything.
The PennEnvironment report shows that, between all of the monitoring points in the Harrisburg-Carlisle region, more than half had elevated PM2.5 levels on 102 days in 2018, and elevated ozone levels for 29 days, for a total of 114 days (some days had elevated levels of both).
However, the Carlisle monitoring point only collects PM2.5 readings, meaning that the actual number of compromised days could be higher if Carlisle monitors tracked ozone as well.
According to the EPA’s 2014 National Emissions Inventory, mobile sources account for about 13% of Cumberland County’s PM2.5 output, with stationary activities making up the other 87%.
Days of heightened PM2.5 levels — including the “Code Orange” days of potentially hazardous air that are often announced in the Midstate region — are also heavily dependent on weather, as air layer inversions trap particulate emissions near the surface and increase their concentration.
But that doesn’t mean that the growth of the transportation and warehousing sector isn’t a significant factor in the Midstate’s elevated number of days with high PM2.5 readings. Output from warehouse sites themselves would contribute to the stationary readings, and the 13% of output from vehicles may well be what’s holding the region back.
“If we do want to get that number down, we will need to make changes to our transportation system,” Barber said. “If anything, transportation pollution is one of the things that is really holding us back.”
PM2.5
PM2.5 is a pollutant of key concern for researchers because it has recently begun to creep back up after years of decline. A Carnegie Mellon University study found that PM2.5 levels declined 24% from 2009 to 2016, but went back up 5% between 2016 and 2018.
This is also the experience of Carlisle, where EPA data shows 89 days of elevated PM2.5 in 2016, and 95 days in 2018. Overall, PM2.5 levels in Pennsylvania have dropped 27% since 1996, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Chronic exposure to heightened ozone and PM2.5 levels is linked to respiratory problems, particularly in children, and lung cancer, according to the American Lung Association.
Researchers have put a significant amount of responsibility for the recent reversal on the Trump administration, whose regulatory rollbacks have loosened cleanliness standards for power plants, automobiles and even lightbulbs.
Pennsylvania was one of 23 states to join a lawsuit against the administration after it revoked California’s ability to set its own automotive emissions standards, which many states have relied on to bring down car manufacturers’ emissions in their own markets.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has also pursued a number of pollution-reduction policies, including a plan to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an interstate cap-and-trade system that would put the proceeds from polluters’ credit purchases toward green energy programs.
The DEP is also running programs to increase the use of solar and alternative fuels, said DEP spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer, and it is promulgating regulations that would cut methane emissions from oil and gas operation by 75,000 tons per year.
“As the PennEnvironment report shows, there’s much work to be done to decrease air pollutants; however, Pennsylvania has and continues to address this issue, and we are seeing results,” Rementer said in an email.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.