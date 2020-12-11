Midstate restaurants tighten belts again, this time without a guarantee of federal help

“This is real, this is not fake,” Mallios said. “I know from his first-hand experiences that this is not a hoax.”

Having to move to take-out only for three weeks will be a blow, not only to the businesses’ finances but also to their employees, given that the CARES Act programs to sustain wages are either long gone or about to end.

“It’s been tight,” Mallios said. “But perseverance is the mother of good luck. We have to keep plugging away and things will turn.”

When restaurants were forced to cut back in the spring, the federal Paycheck Protection Program paid them to keep their employees on board by extending loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration that were forgivable if spent on payroll, effectively making them grants.

But PPP payouts were based off 2.5 months of payroll costs, with businesses having exhausted them over the summer.

Also included in the CARES Act were enhancements to joint state-federal unemployment insurance payouts. But one major element, which added $600 per week to most unemployment checks, expired in July, and others will end later this month, including extra federally funded weeks of unemployment eligibility for workers who have exhausted the weeks they would otherwise qualify for based on their work history.