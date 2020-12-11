Midstate restaurants tighten belts again, this time without a guarantee of federal help

With COVID-19 spreading at a growing rate, new business restrictions going into place Saturday, and no guarantee of further federal aid, the Midstate is heading into what will almost certainly be the most difficult Christmas season in recent memory.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Thursday evening of renewed pandemic mitigation measures — including a three-week halt to indoor dining, gym use and inside gatherings of more than 10 people — capped off a monthlong surge in COVID-19 case numbers that had already eaten into local business traffic.
Not only is the health situation worse now than it was in the spring, but the area will bear the economic impact without much of the federal safety net that was present eight months ago.
Workers face being laid off just as the remainder of unemployment enhancements from the federal CARES Act are expiring, with extended benefits set to be cut off at the end of this month, and no renewal from Congress guaranteed.
“It’s going to be a pretty big hit,” said Alex Kassay, general manager of Hops and Barley’s, which has two restaurant locations in Mechanicsburg and Middletown.
Like most restaurants, Kassay said that customer support for take-out has been strong, but it can’t replace in-person dining, nor can it support as much staff.
“We’re going from 20 people [on staff] to four people, basically overnight,” she said. “It’s not something you want to go through.”
With federal help exhausted, local charities are also preparing for a difficult season helping distressed workers.
“People are feeling very uneasy right now, very unsettled, particularly in the community we serve,” said Bob Weed, CEO of Project SHARE, a Carlisle-based food pantry.
Last month’s bulk distribution was up about 30%, at roughly 2,100 families versus 1,600 in November 2019, Weed estimated. Demand through the week at the group’s farm stand location is also growing.
“That’s where we’re seeing families who have been impacted for the first time,” a concerning trend, Weed said.
Despite broad agreement that many of the core programs of the CARES Act should be renewed, such a deal is far from done. A bipartisan package in the U.S. Senate is gaining some traction, according to national outlets, but in messages to The Sentinel on Friday, neither of Pennsylvania’s senators could say for certain that the legislation will pass.
“Negotiations right now remain wrapped around the axle on conditions where there is little bipartisan agreement,” wrote Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey wrote that he is “encouraged by the framework” of the bipartisan deal, but cautioned that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “has refused to commit to bringing this bill to the floor, and negotiations continue.”
Wolf’s added restrictions come after roughly a month of accelerating COVID-19 infection rates throughout Pennsylvania and much of the rest of the nation. Cumberland County’s average daily count of new cases for the first part of December is running roughly 10 times what it was back during the pandemic’s initial strike in April and early May.
Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have pointed to studies showing restaurant visitation as an acute risk for spreading the virus, including Johns Hopkins and Stanford research showing that credit card spending at in-person dining locations is an especially strong predictor of outbreaks.
While some restaurants have vociferously questioned the move, others have taken it in stride.
“As for the closing, I think it’s a good decision,” said Tom Mallios, owner of the Colony House in Mechanicsburg.
“In the long run, this is going to help,” Mallios said. If the winter virus surge can be tamed through temporary pain, “we’ll bounce back stronger than before,” he said.
Mallios has an uncle who died from COVID-19, he said, and his son is a doctor in California who has treated COVID-19 patients.
“This is real, this is not fake,” Mallios said. “I know from his first-hand experiences that this is not a hoax.”
Having to move to take-out only for three weeks will be a blow, not only to the businesses’ finances but also to their employees, given that the CARES Act programs to sustain wages are either long gone or about to end.
“It’s been tight,” Mallios said. “But perseverance is the mother of good luck. We have to keep plugging away and things will turn.”
When restaurants were forced to cut back in the spring, the federal Paycheck Protection Program paid them to keep their employees on board by extending loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration that were forgivable if spent on payroll, effectively making them grants.
But PPP payouts were based off 2.5 months of payroll costs, with businesses having exhausted them over the summer.
Also included in the CARES Act were enhancements to joint state-federal unemployment insurance payouts. But one major element, which added $600 per week to most unemployment checks, expired in July, and others will end later this month, including extra federally funded weeks of unemployment eligibility for workers who have exhausted the weeks they would otherwise qualify for based on their work history.
This is a particular blow to the restaurant industry, where employers like Kassay have tried to cycle which employees are working and which are furloughed to stretch their unemployment benefits the farthest.
“We’re just trying to rotate everyone” to make the best of it, Kassay said. But the better scenario would “absolutely” involve another injection of federal money to put everyone back on the restaurants’ payroll, he said.
Toomey said on Friday that the sticking point in Congress seems to be over issues other than providing another round of PPP and unemployment benefits extensions. Republicans and Democrats largely agree over those points, but disagree about corporate liability shields and state and local government bailouts.
“These are important matters and the Senate should debate them. However, this should not stop the Senate from passing a bill where Republicans and Democrats largely agree,” Toomey wrote.
“It’s got important money for small businesses, unemployment, food assistance, education, student loans and vaccine distribution,” Casey said of the current proposal, known as the Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act of 2020. “Americans have been struggling with little to no aid for months, and Congress shouldn’t leave for Christmas without delivering relief.”
The economic situation has shown signs of deterioration for several weeks, long before Wolf or other governors floated renewed business restrictions. As many Midstate restaurants have told The Sentinel, demand for in-person dining began to drop sharply in November, as case counts rose.
Federal labor department data shows the number of unemployment claims growing over the past several weeks. In Pennsylvania, the number of workers on the unemployment rolls grew by over 21%, or nearly 57,000, from the work week ending Nov. 21 to the week ending Nov. 28.
