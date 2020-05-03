Midstate primary care providers warn a delay in care during coronavirus could cause issues down the line

With every passing week, Dr. Baxter Wellmon becomes more concerned about a growing potential death toll.
They’re not deaths directly due to COVID-19 infections, but they are linked to how the pandemic has effectively halted health care for some patients with chronic conditions.
“What we’re seeing now is a build-up of health issues,” said Wellmon, a family care physician at Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg. “When you look back in a year, my prediction is that more people would have died from delaying care than those who would have died from the coronavirus. I am willing to pit my reputation on that.”
Wellmon reasoned that such problems will arise because of a delay in tests and work-ups, and some residents may have avoided checking in with a doctor for dangerous symptoms, such as chest pain and other cardiac issues. There could also be delays in disease management, such as for diabetes and high blood pressure.
A delay in primary care has been a concern across the health care industry, especially as providers were forced to change their methods quickly to reach patients who were opting to stay at home.
Dr. Bob Nielsen is the president and CEO of UPMC Pinnacle’s Medical Group and oversees the health system’s 57 primary care offices across nine counties. When COVID-19 became news in the United States seven to eight weeks ago, Nielsen said there was an immediate reaction from patients.
“A lot of patients canceled appointments,” he said. “We really didn’t know anything at that time.”
With concerns about delays in care at the forefront, Nielsen said staff at the primary care offices had to become aggressive in rescheduling two-thirds of the patients for telehealth visits to make sure they could manage chronic medical conditions and medication.
Staff also used electronic registries to track down patients who have risk factors but who hadn’t been on the schedule for an appointment. Those calls resulted in surprises for staff, and not all of them good, according to Nielsen.
One call involved a patient who was quickly losing weight because he had only two slices of bread left in the house and no family to care for him, he said. The primary care office ended up connecting him to a food bank and got him food delivered within an hour.
For other patients, primary care offices used Medicare-covered wellness visits to schedule telehealth check-ups on medication and any issues residents may be having. The primary care offices under UPMC Pinnacle have so far been able to schedule 350 virtual wellness visits through June.
For Nielsen, the telehealth option has been a major success in reaching patients.
“We had about 45 video visits before per week to about just a little less than 6,000 per week,” he said. “The telehealth video platform is very, very powerful and patients have really enjoyed it.”
Nielsen said some patients have even started preferring the virtual visits because patients get the doctor’s undivided attention for the full visit. He said it’s been a wake-up call for providers in terms of getting back to that valued relationship with patients.
Though telehealth has been a boon in reaching some patients, the option still hasn’t reached everyone.
Nielsen said that even with the service, primary care offices are only at about 70% of the work they would be doing.
Wellmon said not everyone will not be able to use the service to reach their provider.
“I think patients who are more likely to have health care problems are the ones more likely to be elderly, disadvantaged or have no access to smartphones or reliable high-speed internet,” he said. “These people are less likely to participate in telehealth visits or are unable to.”
There are some types of care that telehealth can’t provide, such as gauging potential cardiac issues, he said.
However, Nielsen said telehealth can also provide insight they wouldn’t otherwise have. For patients who are at-risk for complications due to falls, Nielsen said doctors can just ask the patient to swing the camera around the home to check for throw rugs and other items that may pose a risk.
It’s a point of connection that Nielsen and Wellmon said should be encouraged, especially if the only other option is to stay at home.
“Those patients should have a family member — a son, daughter or close neighbor who they feel safe with — to assist them with on a smartphone or tablet,” Wellmon said.
For those who still want the in-person visit, however, both doctors said primary care physicians are adjusting to the new world of health care in their offices.
Wellmon said his office has spaced out seating, created separate entrances for patients, and separated areas reserved for those who are unwell from those who are there for routine or chronic condition check-ups. He said he’s confident in his office’s ability to protect patients that they shouldn’t be afraid to come in to avoid any delay in care.
Nielsen said it’s also important for patients to reach out, via telehealth or in-person, when it comes to behavioral health. Depression has been a topic of discussion with residents stuck inside during Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, but in addition to just the mental health of the general public, said mental health can have a great impact on chronic conditions.
“If you look at diabetes, about 30 to 40 percent of people who have uncontrolled diabetes as a chronic condition has an underlying behavioral health issue,” he said. “If you take care of that depression, you’ll have much better success at controlling it.”
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.