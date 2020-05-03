Midstate primary care providers warn a delay in care during coronavirus could cause issues down the line

It’s a point of connection that Nielsen and Wellmon said should be encouraged, especially if the only other option is to stay at home.

“Those patients should have a family member — a son, daughter or close neighbor who they feel safe with — to assist them with on a smartphone or tablet,” Wellmon said.

For those who still want the in-person visit, however, both doctors said primary care physicians are adjusting to the new world of health care in their offices.

Wellmon said his office has spaced out seating, created separate entrances for patients, and separated areas reserved for those who are unwell from those who are there for routine or chronic condition check-ups. He said he’s confident in his office’s ability to protect patients that they shouldn’t be afraid to come in to avoid any delay in care.

Nielsen said it’s also important for patients to reach out, via telehealth or in-person, when it comes to behavioral health. Depression has been a topic of discussion with residents stuck inside during Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, but in addition to just the mental health of the general public, said mental health can have a great impact on chronic conditions.

“If you look at diabetes, about 30 to 40 percent of people who have uncontrolled diabetes as a chronic condition has an underlying behavioral health issue,” he said. “If you take care of that depression, you’ll have much better success at controlling it.”

