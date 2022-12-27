Midstate prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations Saturday

With temperatures expected to rise out of the single digits and back into the 40s and 50s this weekend (though with some rain possible Saturday), area communities are preparing their annual New Year’s Eve drops.

Here’s a look at area events planned for Saturday in the Midstate:

Mechanicsburg’s wrench drop

The Wrench Drop runs from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg Saturday.

The 10½-foot, lighted wrench drops at midnight in front of the Washington Fire Company at 53 E. Main St. The event is free.

The galvanized steel wrench commemorates the borough’s founders — mechanics who settled in the area to make and repair wagons that were traveling west after crossing the Susquehanna River in the early 19th century.

Parking is available at the borough parking lot, East Strawberry Avenue (enter from Arch Street); Myers-Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory; the former Minnich Garage (enter from Arch Street); PNC parking lot, Locust and South Market streets; and street parking where available.

Information is available at www.wrenchdrop.org.

Dillsburg pickle drop

Now in its 29th year, Dillsburg’s New Year’s Eve festivities run from 4 p.m. until midnight in downtown Dillsburg Saturday, with Mr. Pickle lowered at midnight near the Ace Hardware Store on South Baltimore Street.

The event begins with an early celebration at 4 p.m. at Dillsburg Elementary School, which includes the “Baby Pickle Drop” at 7 p.m. Food, including pickle soup, will be sold at the school. Bingo will be offered starting at 8 p.m.

Most activities are free.

Information is available at dillsburg.com/events/new-years-eve-pickle-drop/

Harrisburg strawberry drop

Harrisburg hosts its annual Strawberry Drop Saturday, including fireworks, at midnight.

The evening begins with a “Countdown to Kid-Night” event starting at 9 p.m. in the MLK City Government Center downtown. The signature strawberry drop will take place at the Hilton Harrisburg downtown at midnight followed by fireworks.

On-street parking is free after 5 p.m. downtown on Saturday and free on Sunday. Parking will also be free on Monday. The Market Square Garage is offering $10 parking from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan 1. The garage will accept cash only for the day.

Information is available at harrisburgpa.gov/special-events/new-years-eve/

Hershey Kiss raise

Hershey will host its Hershey’s Kiss raise for the 18th year Saturday in ChocolateTown Square in downtown Hershey.

The evening includes kid-friendly new year’s countdowns and bubble wrap stomps at the Hershey Story throughout the day. Beginning at 8 p.m., food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available from vendors. The main stage entertainment begins at 9 p.m., and at 11:59, Denny Logan of WNNK 104.1 and Hershey’s characters will count down to the raising of the Hershey’s Kiss.

Information is available at www.hersheynewyearseve.org/

New Bloomfield huckleberry drop

The New Bloomfield Fire Company will hold its annual huckleberry drop festivities in the square Saturday. Music and snacks will be available, as well.

Gettysburg Abraham Lincoln hat raise

Gettysburg will initiate a new celebration with the raising a 14-foot aluminum version of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat in Lincoln Square Saturday.

The evening will include music starting at 6 p.m., family activities, food trucks, vendors and fireworks.

Information is available at destinationgettysburg.com/event/details/new-years-eve-2023-gettysburg/

Photos: 2020 Mechanicsburg Wrench Drop