Midstate pools plan opening dates around Memorial Day weekend

A look at Cumberland County community swimming pools and there plans for the 2022 season:
Boiling Springs Pool
- Address: 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs, Pa. 17007
- Website: www.bspool.com
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Sept. 5
- Hours: noon to 7 p.m.
- Daily Cost: $15 admission
- Notes: The Boiling Springs Pool offers four pools, three waterslides and a full service snack bar, as well as a large grass-covered area for relaxing.
Camp Hill Borough Pool
- Address: Christian L. Siebert Memorial Park, 427 N. 25th St., Camp Hill, Pa. 17011
- Website: www.camphillborough.com/departments/parks___recreation/siebert_park_pool___tennis/pool_info.php
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Sept. 5
- Hours: noon to 8 p.m. each day
- Daily Cost: $10 for borough residents; $20 for non-residents
- Notes: In 2021, the Camp Hill Municipal Pool was open daily in the summer only to residents of Camp Hill Borough, Lemoyne Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, and East Pennsboro Township. Check their website for 2022 updates.
People are also reading…
Carlisle Community Pool
- Address: 1236 Franklin Street, Carlisle, Pa. 17013
- Website: www.carlislepa.org/parks___recreation/carlisle_community_pool.php
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Sept. 5
- Hours: noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Daily Cost: Residents - $6 children, $8 adults, $3 sunset rate; Non-residents - $9 children, $12 adults, $5 sunset rate
- Notes: The Carlisle Community Pool has a “z-shaped” main pool with a giant twisting water slide, Aqua Climb wall, lap swimming area, and diving board; two large shade shelters; and a grassy area for activities and sunbathing. Children younger than 8 enjoy a fenced-off away from the bigger children with a zero depth entry wading pool and tea cup water feature.
Hampden Township Pool
- Address: 5002 Hampden Park Dr. Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17050
- Website: www.hampdentownship.us/township_departments/recreation_department/pool/
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Sept. 6
- Hours: Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Daily Cost: $Weekdays - ages 0-2 no charge, ages 3-17 and 60 and up $11, ages 18-59 $12; weekends/holidays - ages 0-2 no charge, ages 3-17 and 60 and up $15, ages 18-59 $16
- Notes: The 550,000-gallon pool features a 120-foot waterslide. Other park features include a tot pool, spray ground and concession stand. Swimming lessons and other classes are offered at the pool.
Lemoyne Community Pool
- Address: Memorial Park, 94 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
- Website: www.lemoynepa.com/parks-swimming-pool
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Sept. 5
- Hours: Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends and holidays noon to 8 p.m.
- Daily Cost: $Weekdays for ages 4 and over - $12; weekends and holidays for ages 4 and over - $15
- Notes: In 2021, the Lemoyne Community Swimming Pool was open only to season passholders and their guests. Anyone was welcome to purchase a season pass regardless of where they resided. Check their website for 2022 updates.
Mechanicsburg Area Community Pool
- Address: Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, 2 Memorial Park Drive, Mechanicsburg, 17050
- Website: www.mechanicsburgborough.org/recreation/
- Opening Date: May 28
- Closing Date: Aug. 20
- Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Daily Cost: Rates will be determined before the pool opens
- Notes: The Mechanicsburg Swimming Pool touts a 22-foot tall water slide.
Shippensburg Pool
- Address: Veterans Memorial Park, Park Place, Shippensburg
- Website: shippensburgparkandrec.org/
- Notes: The pool is closed for the 2022 season. Friends of Memorial Park Pool (FMPP) is currently raising funds in order to construct a new pool facility.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.