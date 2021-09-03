Midstate officials: Number of pediatric COVID positives rising, though hospitalizations remain low

Even with the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, Dr. Patrick Gavigan, pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, said the percentage of pediatric hospitalizations remains low in the Midstate.
However, as the numbers of adult cases rise, the number of pediatric cases are sure to follow.
And given that Cumberland County on Wednesday saw one of its highest single-day increases since the last resurgence of the disease and at a time when students are back in school, the focal point of the pandemic now turns to the one group of the population who is not eligible to get the vaccine, even if they wanted it.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said during a news conference Tuesday that the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 277% between mid-July and Aug. 28 in Pennsylvania, with nearly half of those hospitalized not old enough to get the vaccine. Children are eligible at 12 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine.
Locally, Dr. Chris Mmuo, regional medical director of pediatric services with UPMC Children's Harrisburg, reported that there has been an increase in the number of pediatric patients in their hospitals in the region, though facilities are still operating normally and ready to provide care.
Gavigan said he hasn't yet seen the increase in pediatric hospitalizations at the Children's Hospital. According to Penn State Health, the hospital only had two pediatric hospitalizations on Tuesday.
However, there is an inherent concern regarding higher numbers of adult hospitalizations and children being in congregate settings like schools, he said.
"That is a big concern that those going to school may not be vaccinated or aren't eligible for vaccinations," he said. "The delta variant has shown to be significantly more contagious in the unvaccinated group."
Gavigan said children and adults need to take the appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Health officials have repeatedly said those precautions include washing hands, social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Pediatric cases
Though hospitalizations aren't rising at Penn State Health, Gavigan said there has been a higher number of children testing positive for COVID-19 in an outpatient setting.
Beam said Tuesday that in Pennsylvania, 5,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened.
Gavigan said the rate of positive tests compared to the rate of hospitalizations mirrors what they've seen throughout the pandemic: that children aren't as likely as adults to contract a severe infection of the disease.
That doesn't mean children are immune to complications. Since the pandemic began, Gavigan said they have had pediatric cases where a child has either contracted an acute case of the disease that causes respiratory issues — like it would in adults — or suffered from a post-COVID complication dubbed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.
According to Gavigan, MIS-C can be diagnosed up to four to six weeks after the initial COVID infection, and is often seen in children who presented initially with a mild infection. He said there's still a lot that is unknown about the syndrome, including why it happens and who is at risk, but it can run the gamut of symptoms and issues, including evidence of inflammation or heart/cardiac dysfunction.
Because MIS-C does not occur until weeks after infection, Gavigan said the reports of diagnoses often come after rises in COVID cases.
"It tends to lag a little behind the rise in community infections," he said, adding that the last time they saw increasing reports of MIS-C was in January after the winter holiday surge. "We're on the look out for it, and we're watching for it."
Though health officials are concerned about this syndrome, the number of children affected by it in the state is still relatively low. So far, according to the state Department of Health, there have been 140 confirmed cases of MIS-C in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began in March 2020.
When it comes to knowing when a parent or guardian should contact a child's physician, Gavigan said the most important signs are to watch if a child is breathing properly and to keep them hydrated, especially when they present with fevers.
Both Gavigan and Mmuo said getting in touch with a pediatrician is never a bad option.
"Symptoms of COVID varies from coldlike symptoms to severe respiratory conditions and can affect any organ system," Mmuo said. "Parents should not hesitate to seek medical attention with their primary care doctor or visit the emergency department as soon as possible."
