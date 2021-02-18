Midstate nonprofits look at a second year of tough decisions with scheduling fundraisers and events

The money raised at Glee is critical to the United Way as it helps to underwrite overhead costs so that every penny raised in the annual campaign can be donated to area nonprofits and programs.

Organizers did think about alternatives such as releasing a Glee album, but putting it together with proper licensing took more time than they had available to launch it for this year.

The United Way will still take donations, and Curtis suggested that Glee fans donate what they would have spent on tickets to supplement funding for the organization’s overhead expenses.

“If a lot of people do a little, it can make a huge difference for us in a year when we really have no way of having anything close to what we’d normally be doing,” she said.

Amani Festival

The Amani Festival, typically held in early May, also faced the decision of whether to cancel the event for the second year in a row. Last year’s event was scheduled during the statewide shutdown.

This year, Amani chairman Tanis Monroy, said planning is going better because organizers have been able to build in back-up plans, having learned how to deal with the potential for closures through the past year.