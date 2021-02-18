Midstate nonprofits look at a second year of tough decisions with scheduling fundraisers and events

Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry remembers talk of the coronavirus on the last Saturday of February 2020 when the Black Cultural Festival was held at Hamilton Elementary School.
“We were hearing about it in the news and I think we all knew what was going on, but we had no clue that we weren’t going to be able to do things,” Perry said.
As volunteers cleaned up the event, Perry remembers saying that they might have to move the event to the Carlisle Expo Center for 2021 because they had “vendors on top of vendors” and so many had come out to enjoy the event.
The Black Cultural Festival was one of the last annual, in-person events to be held in its traditional format before the pandemic.
Organizers of that event and other events that take place early in the year never thought they would be faced with a decision about whether to hold the event this year, but they are looking at ways to modify events or resigning themselves to a second year of cancellations, leading to losses in fundraising and community awareness.
Black Cultural Festival
In August, when case counts were lower, Perry and the organizing committee started planning for the 2021 Black Cultural Festival. They checked in with vendors to see if they were comfortable coming in. Some had questions. Some unequivocally said yes.
Planning continued until the virus numbers started going up. The team watched as daily case counts hit triple digits and they soon realized they would have to cancel the festival.
“We were really looking forward to doing it but understanding that we had to be more responsible and that it just wasn’t in the best interest to try and do it. For people to sacrifice their health to come to an event that we were doing just didn’t make sense,” Perry said.
Perry said there was some fear attached to an outright cancellation of the event.
“What if people forget about it and next year we have to take the time to get people back again?” she said. “To not do anything just feels wrong.”
So, Hope Station will host a virtual event on Feb. 27 to keep the Black Cultural Festival on people’s minds. The event will include a virtual discussion led by the podcast series, “Conversations with Bebe,” with guest LaRock Hudson at 2 p.m. Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott will be honored with the Jim Washington Jr. award and vendors will be highlighted throughout the day.
A Night Without A Tux
Barrie Ann George, vice president of development and communications at Safe Harbour, said the agency started thinking about its annual gala, A Night Without A Tux, in fall 2020. The event is usually held in late February.
“You kind of end up with Plan A, Plan B and Plan C,” she said.
Plan A, she said, is a normal event. Plan B is a hybrid event, with Plan C being an all-virtual event. Plan D is an outright cancellation.
Because the gala is a social event with music, dancing and dinner, Safe Harbour chose to shift to an online event that would keep people safe and not force their supporters into making a choice between their safety and supporting the organization.
“We not only care for the people who live here, we care for our supporters. I don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk,” George said.
Safe Harbour decided on a virtual gala that will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. George said it will include a keynote address by Jeannette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. social impact for Sesame Workshop, who will discuss the decision to add a character experiencing homelessness to Sesame Street. It will also include music and video greetings from previous event speakers.
Tickets for the event will be cheaper than they are for the gala, but George said it’s likely the organization will see a similar profit because it won’t have to pay for caterers, rental fees and other costs associated with the gala.
The silent auction, usually a staple of the live event, will be a virtual auction this year that will be open to the general public rather than ticket holders only. Organizing the auction posed a dilemma as George said she hasn’t been asking for as much from local businesses out of respect for the effect the pandemic has had on them.
Ideas like switching to an online auction are among those shared among nonprofits as they figure out how to cope with the pandemic.
“Some of the ideas we had, quite honestly, aren’t original because there’s only so many things you can do,” she said. “There are no trade secrets here. Everyone’s trying to help everybody else pay the bills, serve people.”
Empty Bowls
On March 10 last year, Dickinson College announced the extension of its spring break and the suspension of gatherings of more than 25 people in social gatherings. That effectively canceled Empty Bowls, which had been scheduled for March 16.
Empty Bowls is an annual event in which artists in the community make and glaze hundreds of handmade bowls. Those attending the event share meal of bread and soup and take home the bowl of their choice.
Funds raised from the event benefit Project SHARE.
Coordination for Empty Bowls begins a month before the event when artists are asked to make and donate bowls, bowls are made and groups come together to glaze bowls, said Carlisle Arts Learning Center Executive Director Becky Richeson. With the uncertainty about what would be permitted and knowing it is an indoor event, event organizers had to decide if it’s worth it to lay the groundwork.
That decision starts with evaluating the purpose of the event. Is it to provide information on the mission and organization or is it primarily to raise funds? Is it intended to build relationships and community?
“It’s important to think about what the primary goals are and whether you can achieve them with a modified event,” Richeson said.
Empty Bowls hits on many of those purposes, but coming together in community is essential. That led CALC and Project SHARE to make the mutual decision to cancel the event for the second year.
“We decided it would be better to have a massive coming together in a year and have maybe a bigger, more successful event in a year than to try to do a modified version of it this year,” Richeson said.
There are, however, events in which fundraising is the primary goal that can be modified and may need to be. CALC held its biggest fundraiser, November’s mARTini Auction, online instead of in person, for example.
“A lot of times you don’t have a choice. You have to try to raise the funds. You don’t have fundraisers just for fun. You have fundraisers because you do need the funds,” Richeson said.
Glee
JoAnne Curtis, organizer of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s Glee competition, said reports about the virus started becoming more prominent in late January and early February.
She remembers United Way Executive Director Lucy Zander telling her they might have to think about canceling the Glee competition scheduled for April 18, but Curtis said she thought, “No way! That’s two months away.”
The event was, of course, canceled.
Curtis said she starts looking for groups to perform at the following year’s Glee right after the competition ends with full-on planning starting in August. That meant a decision on the 2021 event had to be made early.
Still, Curtis held out hope for much of the year by holding on to the reservation at the theater. That optimism hit the grim reality of trying to organize an event during a pandemic and trying to anticipate what would be permitted by the time April rolled around.
Plus, Curtis didn't want a repeat of last year when the cancellation came during ticket sales.
“I spent days and days returning money to patrons,” she said. “I don’t want to do that again. All that work for nothing and it didn’t benefit the organization at all. This fundraiser is critical to us.”
These factors and the fact that the event usually sells out the Carlisle Theatre made cancellation the logical, but unfortunate, choice.
“No matter what happened we could never have the theater as full as the kids deserved and the people would want. We just knew it wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” Curtis said.
The money raised at Glee is critical to the United Way as it helps to underwrite overhead costs so that every penny raised in the annual campaign can be donated to area nonprofits and programs.
Organizers did think about alternatives such as releasing a Glee album, but putting it together with proper licensing took more time than they had available to launch it for this year.
The United Way will still take donations, and Curtis suggested that Glee fans donate what they would have spent on tickets to supplement funding for the organization’s overhead expenses.
“If a lot of people do a little, it can make a huge difference for us in a year when we really have no way of having anything close to what we’d normally be doing,” she said.
Amani Festival
The Amani Festival, typically held in early May, also faced the decision of whether to cancel the event for the second year in a row. Last year’s event was scheduled during the statewide shutdown.
This year, Amani chairman Tanis Monroy, said planning is going better because organizers have been able to build in back-up plans, having learned how to deal with the potential for closures through the past year.
“We’re prepared if something like that happens. I can say confidently we’ll have an event,” he said. “It might be mostly virtual or it might be a mix of virtual and in person.”
Monroy said Amani plans to host a diversity weekend May 5-7 rather than to hold a single-day event.
Though Amani isn’t a fundraiser as such, the organization did lose out on vendor fees that had to be returned, and its fundraising for this year has been limited because organizers weren’t sure how receptive corporations and businesses would be.
“We didn’t feel comfortable taking away from other organizations that might need it. We do a lot that’s community-based so we feel comfortable taking a year off and not taking away from another group,” Monroy said.
Scheduling the musical performances for Amani presents the greatest challenge because of the crowds it draws. Monroy said organizers are weighing the option of having free tickets to the areas where music is staged to allow crowds to rotate in and out and give volunteers time to clean and sanitize.
Monroy said they are also considering having some of the acts perform live at the festival and others join by virtual livestreams.
Finding a balance is also key. Organizers have to strike a balance between having enough vendors, arts and entertainment to make the festival a success without having so much that it presents a safety hazard during the virus.
“We want to plan for a big event, but, unfortunately, we can’t plan like we have in the past because the virus is pretty fluid,” Monroy said.
Monroy said the pandemic forced organizers to be more creative, and that rethinking has reshaped Amani.
“It’s forced all of us to think outside of the box. It’s kind of interesting that it took a pandemic to get some new ideas,” he said.
