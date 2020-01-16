Midstate murder from Prohibition era remains unsolved

In articles published Oct. 24 and 25, the Telegraph advanced two theories behind why Sherwood Myers, 15, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

One theory was the Marysville youth was the victim of a school feud. Myers did not get along with Albert Childs, a new teacher and assistant principal at Marysville high school. Childs had expelled Myers for an infraction. Meanwhile, Ganster proved to be one of the few students who supported and befriended Childs. This caused a split between factions of students.

School was closed Oct. 20. The Telegraph reported that Ganster and Childs had hiked into the wilderness shortly after noon. Student and teacher were toting guns. It was reported Ganster was terrified by the repeated threats that he had been receiving from moonshiners.

In his version of events, Ganster told investigators that Myers along with John and James Ensminger followed them to the cabin at the Limit. While there, Myers made repeated threats of arson toward Childs and Ganster. That escalated to the three men throwing rocks at the cabin before using a ram to try to batter down the door. A shoot-out ensued and Myers was wounded.