Midstate kept double-digit unemployment in June, data shows, as Congress haggles on benefits

Casey pointed out that the Senate has yet to take up the HEROES Act, passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives two months ago. Republicans attacked the legislation as too broad and costly.

On the flip side, fiscal conservatives such as Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey have been skeptical of even the more limited HEALS Act, saying it may still be too ambitious and open to being expanded by House Democrats.

“With a price tag exceeding $1 trillion, the HEALS Act is not a narrow measure — and this is before Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi insists on her pound of flesh,” Toomey wrote in a statement. “Nonetheless, my staff and I will be reviewing the details of this bill in the coming days and the accompanying changes that will be made.”

At a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry event earlier this month, Toomey said the $600 unemployment add-on from the CARES Act was one of the most significant things that Congress needed to change.

Because some workers are making more on unemployment than they were from working pre-pandemic, Toomey and others have said the program is a disincentive to workers finding new jobs.