Midstate housing market tightened during late 2020 with continued fears about affordability and aggressive buying

Cumberland County’s housing market, which experienced a crunch even before the COVID-19 pandemic, has jumped into overdrive in recent months, raising concerns as to how tenable the situation is.
High demand and extremely short supply have seen prices rise and time-on-market plummet to historic lows, according to data from the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors. Buyers are increasingly waiving the usual details of transactions, and even putting in above-price offers sight-unseen.
“This is an intensely competitive sellers’ market,” said Buz Wolfe of Wolfe & Company Realtors in Carlisle. “I don’t think it’s sustainable for the long haul and I worry about how healthy it is.”
The aggressively hot market has served to box out home-seekers of more modest means, and trickled down to the rental market where many families find themselves with limited options even as the economic impacts of COVID-19 linger.
The county’s waiting list for Section Eight assistance is now almost twice as long as the number of families enrolled in the program, according to the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.
“We’ve seen not many places opening up, so there have not been the transitions that normally happen in the market, and it’s been challenging to find units,” said CCHRA Executive Director Many Kuna.
The county’s housing supply experienced a shortage long before COVID-19 hit, but the pandemic seems to have exacerbated the problem to an unprecedented level.
The average number of days a residential property stays up for sale serves as one of the primary indicators. According to GHAR data, Cumberland County saw a sustained low in time-on-market during the summer of 2019, with the average running around 40 days on market; median sale prices rose about ten percent correspondingly.
Market times rose over the winter and again during the early days of pandemic, in the spring of 2020. But since then, they’ve dropped to unprecedented levels, with average market times dipping under a month during late 2020 and into early 2021, with a corresponding increase in median sales prices.
This basis of this, realtors like Wolfe said, is the years-long supply shortage. But the pandemic may have amplified this in a few ways; interest rates are low due to the economic fallout from the virus, and some homeowners who may be at the point where they’d be looking to sell are leery of doing so for health concerns.
This feeds on itself, Wolfe said — someone who may be in a position to change homes in a more even-keeled market now isn’t going to put their home up for sale because they’re less certain of finding a new place.
“You’re sure to get a buyer and a real good price, but where are you going to go?” Wolfe posed. “You have to think about that as well. We’ve advised some people that this might not be a good time because of that.”
Nevertheless, the competitive buying appears to continue apace; buyers waiving home inspections and other purchase provisions are becoming more common, as are sight-unseen offers by buyers who are looking to snap up homes as fast as possible.
“There’s a human side to this,” Wolfe cautioned, “and to continue seeing people paying top dollar for properties and waiving gall their inspections makes me concerned.”
The market is particularly hard on those buyers who don’t have the financial means to be so competitive. The CCHRA administers federally-funded programs for first-time homebuyers, intended to boost home ownership for working-class families. But many who have qualified for down-payment and closing cost assistance are having a hard time securing a home within their budget.
“It has caused problems,” Kuna said. “We’ve seen a lot of first-time homebuyers in bidding wars with other people. It’s been much more difficult recently.”
The lack of more modestly-priced housing also trickles down to a shortage of available units on the rental market – a problem that also existed long before COVID-19.
The county government’s comprehensive plan in 2017 found that 46% of county renters are unable to afford the average market rent for a two-bedroom unit of $845; at that time, according to U.S. Census data, 34.7% of county renters were paying more than 35% of their income in rent, up from 29.1% in 2010.
The CCHRA also administers Section 8 benefits, a program in which the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides vouchers to subsidize the rent of lower-income families.
As of the CCHRA’s late March report, 1,274 leases were covered under Section 8 in Cumberland and Perry counties, Kuna said. But the waiting list had grown to 2,332 applicants.
Beyond a simple shortage of rental units, the housing authority is also dealing with a bull market; landlords are often reluctant to accept Section 8 vouchers because they’re tied to HUD’s fair-market rental rate, meaning those landlords may be forgoing money if rents continue to rise.
“We’ve been doing a lot more outreach to landlords about accepting vouchers and what that means,” Kuna said, trying to dispel some of myths about Section 8; but market conditions make this slow going.
The fundamental roadblock also shows no signs of clearing. The answer, for the affordability of both for-sale and rental housing, is to build more units. But COVID-19 has also corresponded to rising construction costs, which are up roughly 15 percent in recent months, Wolfe estimated.
“Unfortunately it’s become nearly impossible to build what you’d call affordable housing,” Wolfe said.
The common wisdom in years past was that, once homes started to reach into the $300-$400 thousand dollar range, they became much more difficult to move, given that the Midstate market generally didn’t support that level of luxury.
“Is $300,000 still a high-priced home in this submarket?” Wolfe posed. “Not really, anymore.”
