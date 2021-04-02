Midstate housing market tightened during late 2020 with continued fears about affordability and aggressive buying

The county’s housing supply experienced a shortage long before COVID-19 hit, but the pandemic seems to have exacerbated the problem to an unprecedented level.

The average number of days a residential property stays up for sale serves as one of the primary indicators. According to GHAR data, Cumberland County saw a sustained low in time-on-market during the summer of 2019, with the average running around 40 days on market; median sale prices rose about ten percent correspondingly.

Market times rose over the winter and again during the early days of pandemic, in the spring of 2020. But since then, they’ve dropped to unprecedented levels, with average market times dipping under a month during late 2020 and into early 2021, with a corresponding increase in median sales prices.

This basis of this, realtors like Wolfe said, is the years-long supply shortage. But the pandemic may have amplified this in a few ways; interest rates are low due to the economic fallout from the virus, and some homeowners who may be at the point where they’d be looking to sell are leery of doing so for health concerns.

This feeds on itself, Wolfe said — someone who may be in a position to change homes in a more even-keeled market now isn’t going to put their home up for sale because they’re less certain of finding a new place.