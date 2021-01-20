Midstate health systems working to make vaccines available to seniors, those with high-risk conditions

The Wolf Administration may have greenlit an expansion of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Tuesday to include those 65 and older and adults with high-risk conditions in Phase 1A, but that doesn't mean providers are necessarily ready for the new influx of patients.

Both UPMC Pinnacle and Penn State Health reported Tuesday that a limited supply of vaccines is insufficient to start vaccinating everyone on the expanded list of Phase 1A. Both health systems noted they are eager to start, but UPMC said it has not received an additional allotment of the vaccine beyond what has been allocated for health care workers and skilled nursing facility residents and staff.

Penn State Health officials said they is looking forward to providing the vaccine as soon as it has a sufficient number of doses. However, the health system noted that it is identifying locations in several of its communities where it could establish mass vaccination sites once it receives the additional doses. The health system will post updates on its vaccine page at http://pennstatehealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine when it has information on locations of mass vaccination sites, along with how to schedule vaccinations based on incoming supplies.