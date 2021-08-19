Midstate health systems offer COVID booster shot appointments

Health systems across the region are already looking to provide booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for those who are immunocompromised.
WellSpan Health on Thursday announced it will start offering appointments for the third dose of the vaccine to eligible patients.
Currently, WellSpan Health offers vaccination clinics in Adams, Franklin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, though it does have one vaccination site in Cumberland County: its WellSpan Family Medicine-Shippensburg location at 46 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 200, where walk-in hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
To schedule an appointment, call WellSpan's dedicated COVID hotline at 855-851-3641. Walk-in appointments will only be available at some locations, which the health system did not immediately specify. At this time, appointments for a third dose cannot be made through a patient's MyWellSpan account scheduling.
The third-dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will only be immediately made available to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, in accordance with guidance released by the state Department of Health.
UPMC likewise is providing the third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to eligible individuals, and those who qualify can contact them at 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) to schedule an appointment.
Though the booster third dose for the general population is recommended for patients eight months after they've received the original doses of the vaccine, WellSpan said eligible immunocompromised patients who have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 28 days ago can get the third dose.
UPMC noted that boosters for the general public will be administered only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally authorizes this expanded use. The health system said federal officials are waiting for more data before offering guidance for those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Other eligibility guidelines include patients who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), have advanced or untreated HIV infection or are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination clinics and hours, visit WellSpan.org/COVID19.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason