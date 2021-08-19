Midstate health systems offer COVID booster shot appointments

Health systems across the region are already looking to provide booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for those who are immunocompromised.

WellSpan Health on Thursday announced it will start offering appointments for the third dose of the vaccine to eligible patients.

Currently, WellSpan Health offers vaccination clinics in Adams, Franklin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, though it does have one vaccination site in Cumberland County: its WellSpan Family Medicine-Shippensburg location at 46 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 200, where walk-in hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

To schedule an appointment, call WellSpan's dedicated COVID hotline at 855-851-3641. Walk-in appointments will only be available at some locations, which the health system did not immediately specify. At this time, appointments for a third dose cannot be made through a patient's MyWellSpan account scheduling.

The third-dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will only be immediately made available to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, in accordance with guidance released by the state Department of Health.