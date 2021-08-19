 Skip to main content
Midstate health systems offer COVID booster shot appointments
US Virus Child Vaccinations

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared in May in Decatur, Ga.

 Associated Press

Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out, he said.Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. almost daily as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccines protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago.No U.S. decision has been made because cases here so far still indicate that people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant, after receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.But U.S. health officials made clear Sunday they are preparing for the possibility that the time for boosters may come sooner than later.There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness, Collins said. And delta is a nasty one for us to try to deal with. The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward with others, such as older Americans who were among the first to get vaccinations after they became available late last year.He said because the delta variant only started hitting the U.S. hard in July, the next couple of weeks of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.Moderna President Stephen Hoge said seeing some breakthrough infections emerge among the vaccinated within six months has been surprising, even if most symptoms so far have not been life-threatening. I think that suggests we are going to need booster vaccines to get through the winter, he said.Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said p eople with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.If it turns out as the data come in, we see we do need to give an additional dose to people in nursing homes, actually, or people who are elderly, we will be absolutely prepared to do that very quickly, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Health systems across the region are already looking to provide booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for those who are immunocompromised.

WellSpan Health on Thursday announced it will start offering appointments for the third dose of the vaccine to eligible patients.

Currently, WellSpan Health offers vaccination clinics in Adams, Franklin, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, though it does have one vaccination site in Cumberland County: its WellSpan Family Medicine-Shippensburg location at 46 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 200, where walk-in hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

To schedule an appointment, call WellSpan's dedicated COVID hotline at 855-851-3641. Walk-in appointments will only be available at some locations, which the health system did not immediately specify. At this time, appointments for a third dose cannot be made through a patient's MyWellSpan account scheduling.

The third-dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine will only be immediately made available to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, in accordance with guidance released by the state Department of Health.

UPMC likewise is providing the third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to eligible individuals, and those who qualify can contact them at 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) to schedule an appointment.

Though the booster third dose for the general population is recommended for patients eight months after they've received the original doses of the vaccine, WellSpan said eligible immunocompromised patients who have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 28 days ago can get the third dose.

UPMC noted that boosters for the general public will be administered only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally authorizes this expanded use. The health system said federal officials are waiting for more data before offering guidance for those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Other eligibility guidelines include patients who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), have advanced or untreated HIV infection or are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination clinics and hours, visit WellSpan.org/COVID19.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

