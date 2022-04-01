Midstate doctors reflect on COVID and look at what's still to come

UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Goldman remembers how close hospitals could get to capacity with the annual flu season, more so when one of those flu strains would hit a near pandemic level like H1N1 did in 2009.

A regular flu season could result in the death of nearly 20,000 to 30,000 people a year in the United States.

Then COVID-19 appeared — a virus that would claim 6 million lives worldwide, 1 million of them in the United States, and nearly 900 so far in Cumberland County.

With those deaths came a rise in hospitalizations Goldman said he has never seen.

“We handled volumes that we never had to handle before," he said. “With COVID, it’s essentially having a severe flu season for two years.”

The biggest lesson from the last two years battling a pandemic for Goldman and other medical professionals is the importance of being prepared.

“I think what we learned is that we have to be prepared for another pandemic," he said. “I think this is a 100-year event, and I hope I will never see it again in my lifetime, but we have to be prepared.”

"I was struck by how important it is to prepare in advance for these events," said Dr. Catharine Paules, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "We weren’t equipped to deal with it initially, to care for that volume of patients so quickly.”

Preparation means more than just having the equipment and personal protective gear that was lacking at the start of the pandemic. For both doctors, it means having enough personnel to handle the influx of patients.

“As a practitioner, I felt overwhelmed with patients in the hospital a few times. I think the worst was in January this year," Paules said. "Even if the patients with omicron had less severe cases, there was still an overwhelming number of patients, and a lot of our workforce got sick because the virus was so widespread in the community."

Cumberland County featured its highest single-day total of the pandemic with 184 hospitalizations on Jan. 21.

“It unfortunately had a great effect on our staff," Goldman said. "The equivalent I like to use is that they’re coming in every day to play the World Series for two years. It was a tremendous strain on health care workers because of the demand of the pandemic.”

What we learned

Being prepared may be the biggest takeaway from the pandemic for local health systems, but the last two years have proven to be something of a boon for the advancement of knowledge of infectious and respiratory diseases.

“I think we’re learning something new each day," Paules said. “We came up with a vaccine that is efficacious in less than a year’s time. For other respiratory infections, like influenza, it’s taken decades of experience with patients.”

The development of inpatient and outpatient therapies for COVID-19 patients could be extended to research for other diseases and infections, she said.

“COVID has propelled infectious disease research in a way it has never happened before," she said. "We’re learning more about the immune system and how effective treatments are. ... I hope that experience filters out to other respiratory diseases that people die from each year."

The creation of the mRNA vaccines last year was the major turning point in the pandemic for Goldman.

“We learned how well vaccines work," he said. "Although the vaccines had some breakthrough cases, they still provided strong protection against contraction, but especially strong protection against hospitalization and death.

“If you think about it, COVID appeared on the Earth less than two years ago," he said. "We learned a lot about it very quickly. We learned to treat it very quickly.”

What we have yet to learn

Though treatment has come a long way, especially with the introduction of monoclonal antibodies and recently Evusheld for immunocompromised patients, Goldman said he'd like to see that science grow even further to adequately prevent mortality.

“I think our current treatment is OK, but I would like to see early, better treatment, especially for those who are sick or elderly," he said, adding that currently in the ICU, he estimates that treatment is only able to save about 20% to 30% of patients with the most severe infections. “I think we’re going to have new data, and new vaccines and better ways to treat it.”

The question of new vaccines is becoming the focus of the health care industry. According to Paules, it's still a big unknown as to what vaccines will look like in the future. The current mRNA vaccines are highly effective but are short-term, with the protection decreasing over time, especially as the virus mutates, she said.

She said a vaccine could either change to offer more long-term protection, or it could stick with the mRNA format and be offered every year with the most virulent strains, much like how the vaccine for the flu works.

“I don’t think anyone has the answer yet, but the questions are starting to be asked," she said.

For her, the importance in all of this is that medical professionals and scientists retain the funding to answer these questions. Research is very expensive, and interest in funding it falls off when the cases fade away, she said.

“We have to learn from where we’ve been so that where we’re going is a much better place," she said.

Obstacles and what's ahead

Funding is becoming a major issue in the fight against COVID-19 — not just for the research Paules hopes will continue but also for the administration of vaccines and testing themselves.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week approved a second Moderna or Pfizer booster shot for people 50 years old and older, and is looking at whether another booster for the rest of the population is needed. But Congress as of Wednesday has yet to approve further COVID-19 funding. The portion of COVID funding had been stripped from the $1.5 trillion spending plan and remains in limbo.

The White House reported that without the approval of these new funds, the federal government will be unable to purchase additional monoclonal antibody treatments, which will run out of supply by June, nor can it sustain its testing capacity or purchase enough boosters for all Americans.

Boosters and the level of immunity will be particularly important in gauging whether the Midstate will see another surge.

“I think we have good population immunity in many places. That’s from vaccinations, previous infection or both," Paules said. "That level of protection should keep people out of the hospital, even if the cases start to rise.”

Both Paules and Goldman believe that even if a surge in new cases occurs, hospitalizations should not rise at the same rate they had previously during the last two years. Though Goldman said the coronavirus has proven to get more transmissible as it mutates, the vaccine immunity will work against a build-up of hospitalizations and deaths.

“As soon as the second booster is available for me, I’m getting it," he said. "I think everyone should get it, except for those who had a severe allergic reaction to it.”

As for whether a surge in cases can occur that requires people to take the COVID precautions of masks, social distancing and hand-washing, Goldman said it's important to look at other parts of the country this year.

“Last year over the summer, we saw very few cases, including zero. There appears to be some kind of seasonality to this virus," he said. "We need to watch the areas of the country that had surges last summer.”

He said the southern states are likely to see surges in the fall because that is when a lot of its population is indoors trying to beat the heat, as opposed to the north when more of its population is indoors during the winter. “If we see surges in the South, we can expect a surge in the fall.”

