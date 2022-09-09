Midstate advocates see crisis in affordable, rental housing in Cumberland County

In the 10 years Scott Shewell has been with Safe Harbour, the Carlisle nonprofit's shelter for those seeking a way out of homelessness has nearly always been at capacity, with only a few hours needed to fill any vacant spots.

Even with that history of demand, Shewell said the current situation in affordable housing in Cumberland County is at a crisis level.

“I’ve been here for 10 years and CEO for eight, and this is the worst I’ve seen it," he said. “It’s severe, and it’s not improving. There are just not enough affordable housing for those in the lower end of the socio-economic scale.”

One of the reasons for the crisis is something affecting communities across the country: skyrocketing housing and rent prices.

According to the Greater Harrisburg Area Realtors, the median sale price of houses in Cumberland County in June was $315,000, the peak of prices that had been steadily climbing in the county since it fell to $235,000 in January. That number has dropped slightly to $290,000 in July.

Shewell said those median prices are far too high and indicative of the lack of affordable housing and rentals in the county.

“We have gotten so many folks calling in the last six months. People can’t afford their rent they’re being charged by their current landlord or a new landlord," he said, adding that tenants are reporting rental increases of $200 to $300 a month.

Kevin Lyttle, current chairman of Samaritan Fellowship in Carlisle, which provides emergency financial assistance, said its board has also seen an increase in the number of requests pertaining to rent.

“We typically provide financial help for someone in some kind of emergency situation. That can mean car repairs, rent is due or bills are due," he said. “We clearly have seen an increase, mostly in rent and utilities. Rent has gone up considerably.”

Beth Kempf, executive director of Community CARES in Carlisle, said eviction, whether due to a building changing hands or someone falling behind on payment, is the main reason for new people she sees at their emergency shelter. Previously, a family breakdown had been the major factor.

"About five to 10 calls a day is pretty normal for us," she said this week. "Today, our phone is jammed; we're constantly fielding calls. I have 10 calls to respond to from the holiday from someone without a place to stay."

Homelessness and Coordinated Entry

The Coordinated Entry System helps connect those who are homeless with potential housing and services in the area. With the rise of rents and requests for help, Chris Kapp, Coordinated Entry Systems regional manager, said she likewise has seen an increase in the system's waitlist.

Kapp said that as of Aug. 24, the Coordinated Entry System in Cumberland County had 181 households awaiting housing, which roughly equates to 283 people. Kapp said they don't have exact numbers of people because some in domestic violence and other situations are anonymously added to the system to make sure they can't be tracked by their abuser.

Kapp said the data behind those numbers is important, with 39 of the households at the time having children younger than 18, 27 households fleeing domestic violence, 87 households headed by someone with a disability and 84 households that are homeless or in an area not deemed inhabitable.

“We don’t have much alcohol and drug use as far as our homeless [in the system]," she said. "Only two households identified that as being a problem.”

Even though this is a rising problem she's seeing across the region, Kapp said Cumberland County is by far the worst in the region.

“In Cumberland, it’s because our rental costs are through the roof, and wages are not keeping up," she said. “With leases coming up for renewal, some landlords are choosing not to renew and re-renting it to someone new at triple the rate, or raising rents to where families are being priced out. Our housing costs are untenable.”

Kapp said the Coordinated Entry waitlist has "grown exponentially. It's been a tsunami of homeless."

She added that most of the people on the list are working, some with full-time jobs, but they aren't able to afford housing.

“In Carlisle, we have the War College and Dickinson [Law], and people want to rent to these people and milk these rich college students, and they price locals out," she said. “I started seeing this during the pandemic. With the eviction moratorium, no one was evicted, but that didn’t preclude landlords from not renewing the lease or raising the prices.”

All Dickinson College undergraduate students are required to live on campus, and the only current college graduate program is online. A spokesperson from the Carlisle Barracks said it does not keep track of how many of its personnel rent in Carlisle.

Affordable housing

One of the major factors in a successful Coordinated Entry System is having affordable housing available.

Becky Shull is the Housing Choice Voucher director for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. Her department connects tenants in need of housing with available and affordable options in the county, using funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds are for local Housing Choice Voucher programs, formerly Section 8, with public housing agencies determining payments based on fair market rents.

HUD determines fair market rents in October every year, but those estimations last year aren't keeping up with the recent rise in rental prices.

“We have seen rents skyrocket just like everybody else. We have raised payments ... and we’ll reevaluate that in October when the new fair market price comes out," Shull said. “I think it’s just the housing market. Taxes are going up, bills are going up, food and gas bills are going up. Everybody is compensating for what they’re losing.”

With the need for the program growing, Shull said the housing authority is trying to offer incentives to get landlords involved, or to retain the ones it has. Some incentives include a $1,000 payment for new landlords, $200 for landlords who add another tenant from the program, and $600 for those willing to hold a unit for them.

“We’re doing what we can with what we have," she said. “I’d love to see 100 new landlords in the program and become more engaged with our staff and the tenants.”

Kempf helps connect those who are unsheltered with potential housing, sometimes with Safe Harbour or talking to a landlord directly, but she said it's seemed harder recently to find local housing for someone who has an eviction on their record, especially with some landlords seeing 50 to 70 people applying for the same apartment.

"It's hard to find a place," she said. "Private landlords are more willing to work with us. But tolerance for people has changed."

Shewell said that tolerance and willingness are far less likely with larger companies taking over buildings from smaller landlords in the Carlisle area, with those corporations unlikely to be swayed by the incentives small housing agencies are able to provide.

This situation may only get worse as housing construction drops off, with some businesses affected by supply chain issues and inflation, he said.

“They can’t keep up with the [housing] demand, and now they're starting to pull back," he said. “That’s only going to exacerbate the crisis. That’s what got us here to begin with in 2008 with the market collapse.”

Kapp said she'd like to see landlord incentives that get them interested in renting to locals, especially in the Carlisle area, and she had a ready list of things she'd like to see that could address the crisis.

“I think there are a lot of potential solutions, some more tenable than others," she said. "There’s rent control and creative zoning. We have a lot of unused property that can be rezoned. There are partnerships with affordable housing providers. Make wages and rents balanced — that’s a huge one.

“We have to do something to create a more livable environment in the area," she said. "We have all of these warehouses, but they pay substandard wages. Our shelters are full of people who work full-time but they don’t get paid enough to afford housing.”