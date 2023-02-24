A Middletown man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening in Dauphin County.
Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Deodate Road in Londonberry Township.
Joseph Clair, 54, was traveling south on North Deodate Road when he lost control of his 1989 Chevrolet Camaro for unknown reasons, police said. His vehicle left the road and struck an embankment on the east side of the roadway before rolling an undetermined number of times and coming to rest in a field about 20 feet east of the road.
Police said Clair was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, whom police did not identify, was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
