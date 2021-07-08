Middlesex Township approves zoning change that would ease possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Middlesex Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a zoning amendment that is expected to pave the way for the county’s yet-to-be completed sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dozens of local residents who opposed to the privatization of Claremont attended the meeting to urge the supervisors to punt on the zoning issue given what they saw as the county’s poor handling of the sale proceedings.
But the supervisors stressed that, regardless of their own views on the nursing home sale, it’s not their place to reject a zoning revision that is otherwise appropriate simply to hinder a real estate transaction.
"I got to tell you, I’m upset that we got drug into this,” Supervisor Don Geistwhite said. “We’re here doing Middlesex Township business, not county business."
The zoning amendment that passed on Wednesday creates a new zoning district, labeled “institutional,” in Middlesex Township’s land-use code, and re-zones the county-owned land along Claremont Road and Army Heritage Drive to this new zoning classification, as opposed to the “residential farm” zoning that was in effect until Wednesday night.
The area re-zoned includes the nursing home as well as a number of other county facilities — including the prison, aging office and electronic recycling center — all of which sit on a single large parcel.
Under the “residential farm” zoning, none of these uses were expressly permitted, and Ron Lucas, the county’s attorney for the land use matter, said there is a “lack of clarity” as to the exact legal status of the county’s facilities.
The farm zoning did allow “public buildings and governmental institutions” as a special exception use, but as Lucas and county Planning Director Kirk Stoner explained after the meeting, this term in the Middlesex Township zoning ordinance is ill-defined
This leaves an open question as to whether the nursing home or any other of the county buildings could fall under this allowance, or if they are simply grandfathered in, which itself is conditional on when certain structures were built or improved.
The new institutional zoning eliminates the uncertainty by explicitly allowing all of the current land uses, under public or private ownership, allowing improvement or expansion without any red tape — an assurance that any real estate buyer, of Claremont or otherwise, would prefer to have, Lucas said.
Morgan Plant, an activist with the group Citizens Saving Claremont, told the township supervisors that the group didn’t begrudge them — rather, it was the county’s transparency about which the group was concerned.
“It’s clear you’ve done everything you thought you were supposed to do,” Plant said. “But these are not normal circumstances.”
Lucas stressed that both the county and township’s future land use plans identify the area as institutional in character, and the change approved Wednesday was something that the township had anticipated regardless of the Claremont sale issue.
“This is not something brand new, this is something we’ve been working on for years,” Supervisor Steven Larson said.
The county has already submitted a subdivision plan to carve out a 13.7-acre parcel around Claremont.
The notion of selling Claremont has been an issue for months, with the county’s two Republican commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, arguing that privatization of the nursing home is the correct path given the county is now in the position of having to subsidize the facility with general tax money because of Claremont’s financial losses.
County Commissioner Jean Foschi, the board’s lone Democrat, has been more skeptical of the sale proposal and has said the county has not fully relayed to the public what all of the scenarios for Claremont’s future could be.
The county is currently negotiating a sale agreement with Allaire Health Services, the New Jersey-based provider that is the county's sole active bidder after Transitions Healthcare dropped out of the process earlier this year.
Members of Citizens Saving Claremont reiterated many of their objections to the township on Wednesday night, stressing that privatization of formerly public nursing homes has a generally poor history, including deals in Pennsylvania facilitated by Susquehanna Group Advisors, which is currently advising Cumberland County on the Claremont transaction.
“The county’s consultant has a history of selling to low-quality providers,” said Citizens Saving Claremont member Mark Price. Franklin County’s formerly county-owned home, which was privatized in 2013 under Susquehanna Group Advisors’ oversight, saw its care ratings plummet, and was then re-sold.
County-owned homes, once ubiquitous, are becoming less common in Pennsylvania. Facilities that have been privatized generally have lower ratings on common metrics; a York Dispatch study in 2018 found that 15 formerly county-owned facilities sold since 2005 had an average rating of 1.9 stars out of five on the common scale used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, while the state’s 21 county-owned homes averaged 3.1 stars.
