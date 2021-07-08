Middlesex Township approves zoning change that would ease possible sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Lucas stressed that both the county and township’s future land use plans identify the area as institutional in character, and the change approved Wednesday was something that the township had anticipated regardless of the Claremont sale issue.

“This is not something brand new, this is something we’ve been working on for years,” Supervisor Steven Larson said.

The county has already submitted a subdivision plan to carve out a 13.7-acre parcel around Claremont.

The notion of selling Claremont has been an issue for months, with the county’s two Republican commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, arguing that privatization of the nursing home is the correct path given the county is now in the position of having to subsidize the facility with general tax money because of Claremont’s financial losses.

County Commissioner Jean Foschi, the board’s lone Democrat, has been more skeptical of the sale proposal and has said the county has not fully relayed to the public what all of the scenarios for Claremont’s future could be.

The county is currently negotiating a sale agreement with Allaire Health Services, the New Jersey-based provider that is the county's sole active bidder after Transitions Healthcare dropped out of the process earlier this year.