Mid-week could bring heavy rainfall to Cumberland County from Ida and other storm front

Wednesday will be the critical time to monitor weather in the Midstate as the northbound remnants of Hurricane Ida meet up with a front over southcentral Pennsylvania to deliver a 24-period of heavy rainfall, said Brett Thackara, a meteorologist with ABC-27

“There are flood and flash flood concerns for the middle of this week,” Thackara said in a weather forecast posted at www.abc27.com. “But first, there could be some storms from the same front today as it pushes through central PA."

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for Cumberland County. NWS says heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible across south-central Pennsylvania.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a category four hurricane. Tropical moisture from Ida will track through the Tennessee valley early this week before reaching the Mid-State Tuesday night into Wednesday.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight Sunday as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds.

