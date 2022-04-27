Michele Holloway named CEO at Carlisle Family YMCA

The Carlisle Family YMCA Board of Directors announced Wednesday it has hired Michele Holloway as its new CEO.

Holloway most recently served as vice president of development for Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, where she worked for the past 10 years. Her first day as CEO will be Monday.

She succeeds Marcia Drozdowski, who served in a variety of capacities at the Y for 38 years, including the last 28 years as CEO. Drozdowski announced her retirement in January.

"I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of the Carlisle Family YMCA,” Holloway said in a news release. "It is obvious the staff, board and community partners have laid a solid foundation. I am grateful for the opportunity to build on that foundation alongside many committed community members to move the YMCA and the community forward."

Holloway previously worked in various executive roles with the American Cancer Society. She earned a bachelor's degree in education with a concentration in sociology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“Michele’s leadership experience, extensive background with nonprofit organizations, fundraising abilities and community commitment are a perfect match to further the mission of the Carlisle Family YMCA,” Board President Rob Frey said. “Michele will effectively lead our organization and will continue our tradition of serving Carlisle and the surrounding communities with quality, impactful programming.”

Drozdowski was the first woman to hold the CEO position at the YMCA.

"Marcia has served our YMCA faithfully over the years," Frey said. "She has been a strong leader who has positioned our Y to be successful for the next generation. We wish her all the best in her retirement."

