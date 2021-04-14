Messiah Lifeways to host public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 30

Messiah Lifeways is accepting appointments for a public vaccination clinic it is hosting at its Upper Allen Township campus on Friday, April 30.

The senior organization said the clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Messiah Village, which is located at 100 Mt. Allen Drive, in Upper Allen.

The clinic is free and open to the public by appointment through a partnership with Care Options Rx, which will administer up to 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/mvfirstdose.

“Since January, Messiah Lifeways has held 10 COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents and team members, helping to vaccinate over 1,100 individuals,” said Curt Stutzman, president & CEO of Messiah Lifeways. “We are excited to be able to take that experience and offer it to even more members of our community. After an incredibly trying year, we’re grateful to be part of the solution.”