Messiah College extends spring break, orders online instruction through April 9

Messiah College on Thursday announced that it will extend spring break for students through March 24 and then begin online instruction for all undergraduate coursework from March 25 to April 9.

College students will be on Easter break from April 10 to April 13, and the college said it will again assess the public health situation involving COVID-19 and will announce another decision no later than April 7 as to whether in-person classes will resume.

In the meantime, the college said in a post online that students are asked not to return to campus prior to April 13, though it will work on an individual basis with international students already on campus and students who must return due to extenuating circumstances.

The college also added that graduate students enrolled in residential programs will also have their classes begin online on March 18, while graduates already enrolled in online programs will begin instruction on March 16.

Messiah College previously announced Wednesday afternoon it is canceling all college-sponsored spring break travel, both international and domestic, which includes service/mission trips, concert choir tour and athletic teams traveling for training.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com

