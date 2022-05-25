Memorial Day 2022 Roundup: Ceremony to mark addition of 5 Cumberland County soldiers to Civil War monument in Carlisle

The names of five soldiers from Cumberland County who died during the Civil War will be added to a soldiers’ monument in Veterans Memorial Courtyard during Carlisle’s annual Memorial Day Commemoration Monday.

The recognition of the members of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry will take place during a ceremony following the community’s annual Memorial Day parade.

Kirk Wilson, president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council, says research by the Cumberland County Historical Society identified the soldiers and spearheaded the effort to have them properly recognized. The 54th Massachusetts was mustered by the federal government and was one of the first to consist predominantly of Black troops.

The men are:

Pvt. Henry King, 27, West Pennsboro resident, killed in action on James Island, South Carolina, July 16, 1863.

Pvt. Augustus Lewis, 20, Shippensburg area resident, killed in action on April 15, 1863, at Fort Wagner, South Carolina.

Pvt. Edward Parks, 43, Carlisle resident, died of disease on Oct. 3, 1863, at Morris Island, South Carolina.

Sgt. Alfred Whiting, 23, a Carlisle resident, died on June 26, 1985, in a Union hospital in Alexandria, Virginia.

Pvt. Stewart Woods, 27, a Penn Township resident who was wounded and captured on April 15, 1863, at James Island, South Carolina. He died March 15, 1865, at Wilmington, North Carolina.

"The addition of these five veterans to the Civil War Memorial is long overdue," said Shawn Gladden, executive director of the Cumberland County Historical Society. “We are proud to have participated in the necessary work that led to the recognition of privates King, Lewis, Parks, Woods and Sgt. Whiting and we look forward to memorializing them along with all of the brave veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community and their country during the Civil War."

Remarks will be delivered during the ceremony by Louis M. Werdebach, a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He is a graduate of Carlisle High School. Werdebach currently serves as a commissioner on Carlisle Borough’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The names will be read by Ronnie McFadden during a bell ringing ceremony. Dickinson College Professor James Martin will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The monument listing Cumberland County residents who served and died in the Civil War was dedicated in 1871. It was constructed through a grassroots campaign featuring local fairs and fundraising events in the years following the war. The cost of adding the additional names is being funded by an anonymous donor.

Other musical selections will be offered by a joint Carlisle High School Band-Carlisle Town Band. Military honors will be rendered by Cedar Cliff High School Junior ROTC, the Cumberland County Honor Guard and the Edward J. Rykoskey Chapter of the Vietnam Veteran.

A look at other Memorial Day events planned across the Midstate:

Saturday, May 28

Hampden Township: The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will hold a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the Captain Leon Lock Veterans Memorial, located in Hampden Township Veterans Park 4345 Marketplace Way, Enola. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Walt Lord (Ret.). In the case of inclement weather, the service will be at the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company Station I, in the community room.

Sunday, May 29

Boiling Springs: Boiling Springs Post 8851 will host a Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m. The parade starts at Boiling Springs High School, travels through Boiling Springs and finishes at the clock tower and flag pole near Children's Lake. The guest speaker will be Army officer Brian Jackson, a 1981 graduate of Boiling Springs High School.

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will host its 40th annual Memorial Day Program Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. rain or shine. John Spruyt, director of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, will welcome the audience. AMVETS Past Department Commander, Bernie McDonald, will deliver the Memorial Day address. Joseph Snyder, Memorial Council Trustee, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Parking will be at the Arrowhead Community Club, 9-65 Fisher Avenue on Fort Indiantown Gap with shuttle bus transportation to and from the designated parking area to the Cemetery. There will be limited handicapped parking at the Cemetery itself.

Monday, May 30

Camp Hill: American Legion Post 43 will hold a Memorial Day service and parade at 9:30 a.m. The parade starts at 19th and Market Street, moves west to 24th Street, north to Walnut Street and east to the Camp Hill Fire Station. The ceremony will follow in the cemetery located directly behind the fire station. The guest speaker will be Daniel Serfess, Navy Commander and the superintendent of schools at Camp Hill. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Camp Hill Borough Building at 2145 Walnut Street.

Carlisle: The Carlisle Memorial Day parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Following the parade, an annual Memorial Day service will be held at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle. The parade will form at North Hanover and North Street. It will proceed south on Hanover Street, past the Square and turn right on West Pomfret Street. It will continue west then turn right onto South Pitt Street. Some units will disband at West High Street. Others will turn right onto West High Street and disband at the Square.

Newville: The Newville Joint Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Newville. The lineup for the parade starts at noon, with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Broad Street. The parade route runs from Broad Street to Walnut Street to West Big Spring Avenue to South High Street and ends at West Street. A memorial service follows the parade at 1:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg: The Mechanicsburg Area Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day parade and service. The parade starts at 10 a.m. will proceed from Filbert & Simpson streets and travel to the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument on Marble Street. The service will follow at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument at 11 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, the service will be conducted at the VFW Post 6704, 4907 Carlisle Pike.

Mechanicsburg: The Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg will hold a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Colored Cemetery off Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg. Guest speaker will be Kevin Shaw, Historian. The service will be conducted rain or shine.

Monroe Township: The township will host a Memorial Day ceremony at at Mount Zion Cemetery (intersection of Route 74 and 174 outside Boiling Springs) at 10 a.m. Seating will be available and the ceremony will last about 45 minutes. The guest speaker will be Col. Michael Zang (Ret.), a Monroe Township resident. The Cumberland Valley JROTC Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sharon Nelson will lead a sing-a-long of patriotic music, and Bagpiper Bill Gable will play two selections. Navy Veteran Ryan Barrick will be the Master of Ceremonies. Air Force veteran Jerry Warner will present the POW-MIA Remembrance Ceremony. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the Monroe Township Building on 1220 Boiling Springs Road.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

