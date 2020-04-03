Meeting needs: Carlisle area community leaders pull together for COVD-19 response, offer suggestions for donations

The college’s center for Civic Learning & Action is assisting business owners with applications for the funding available to help the through the pandemic.

“What was important was that we were meeting regularly. We knew each other. We knew other’s strengths and we had great relationships to help each other,” Ensign said.

Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said the need for personal protection equipment has come to the fore, and Cumberland County officials, Chamber of Commerce officials and others are working hard to re-purpose their operations to make the masks.

Scott said he is also working with South Middleton Township Supervisor Duff Manweiler to see if any old buildings, such as the former CenturyLink building on Walnut Bottom Road, could be converted into testing centers.

“Everybody’s doing their part,” Scott said.

The group convened by Ensign also tries to anticipate future needs as the cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the county and across the state, such as how to provide lodging for area health care providers who may need it.

The college is currently working with UPMC Pinnacle on contingency plans to provide such housing if it becomes necessary.