Meeting needs: Carlisle area community leaders pull together for COVD-19 response, offer suggestions for donations

For more than two years a group of Carlisle area community leaders have gathered in Dickinson College President Margee Ensign’s home about once a month to work on projects affecting the community.
The group of about 25-28 people includes borough and school district officials, representatives from nonprofits and the chamber of commerce, Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis and Army War College Commandant Maj. Gen. John Kem.
The people taking part in the meetings couldn’t have known they were building the foundation for a community-based response to a pandemic.
As the coronavirus started to spread across the United States earlier this year, Ensign said the group added leaders from emergency services, UPMC Pinnacle, Sadler Health Center and state government to hold weekly hour-long meetings to provide updates on what happened in each of their sectors and what was needed.
“We have enough people on the call we can begin to respond with how our organization will help with whatever the need is,” Ensign said.
Words to action
Michelle Crowley, president of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, for example, told the group that there were small businesses that wanted to go online to offer their goods and services but were not equipped to do so. Dickinson College officials responded with a computer science class that is putting those businesses online as a class project, Ensign said.
The college’s center for Civic Learning & Action is assisting business owners with applications for the funding available to help the through the pandemic.
“What was important was that we were meeting regularly. We knew each other. We knew other’s strengths and we had great relationships to help each other,” Ensign said.
Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said the need for personal protection equipment has come to the fore, and Cumberland County officials, Chamber of Commerce officials and others are working hard to re-purpose their operations to make the masks.
Scott said he is also working with South Middleton Township Supervisor Duff Manweiler to see if any old buildings, such as the former CenturyLink building on Walnut Bottom Road, could be converted into testing centers.
“Everybody’s doing their part,” Scott said.
The group convened by Ensign also tries to anticipate future needs as the cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the county and across the state, such as how to provide lodging for area health care providers who may need it.
The college is currently working with UPMC Pinnacle on contingency plans to provide such housing if it becomes necessary.
“I’ve lived all over the world and this is the most extraordinary, helpful, compassionate community that I‘ve found, and that’s really important at this moment,” Ensign said.
Finding help
Rae Lynn Cox, vice president of communications and marketing for the United Way of the Capital Region, said the organization has received calls from people asking how they can help in the crisis, but they also recognize there are people who face situations they have never experienced before.
“First and most importantly, we’re in the business of taking care of people. So, if you need help, a lot of people aren’t sure where to turn to,” Cox said. “A phenomenal resource is 211.”
That non-emergency telephone line will connect callers with programs and services, she said.
“211 has been around for awhile, but it’s times like this that people really hear about it and understand it,” Cox said.
Even with other needs emerging as people navigate the realities of social distancing, most of the calls to 211 still focus on the basic needs of housing, food and utilities, said Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. She anticipates that health care may be an emerging issue, especially for people who have lost their jobs.
“We’re getting calls from people who have been working and now are not and they’re concerned that they’re not able to pay their rent any longer,” she said.
Rent, though, has always been a challenging problem. Waiting lists are already long at agencies that typically help people with housing issues. Officials at Samaritan Fellowship, a Carlisle-based organization that has helped with rent in the past, said their resources have been depleted even as it changes its entire process to avoid in-person contact, Zander said.
Cox said food is a top need for nonprofits in the area. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank stepped up quickly and provisions were established for children who need meals as area schools closed.
“It surprises me, yet it shouldn’t because we have such a generous community of people wanting to help in any way possible,” Cox said.
Both United Way chapters are compiling lists of needs from nonprofits as they come in. Project SHARE, for example, needs volunteers to help package the bags of food that are being given to clients during food distributions.
Community CARES is using hotels more than usual as the organization tries to implement social distancing practices. The United Way can help by asking hotels if they would be willing to reduce their daily rate, Zander said.
“There’s an impact to the hotel, but those are the kinds of things that businesses or community members might be able to consider,” Zander said.
The pandemic has exposed the everyday ways that people in the community are connected, and Zander believes that will lead to new ways to approach community issues.
“As a result of this crisis, we’ll see a lot of different collaborations than we have seen before between corporations, nonprofits, government entities,” she said. “People are getting to know each other that were never working together before.”
Funding a response
A little more than a week ago, Carlisle borough and the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County announced the creation of the Carlisle Area Emergency Response fund. The fund gives residents a single donation point to assist the organizations that are addressing the effects of the COVID-19 health crisis locally.
A committee of local officials and community leaders will distribute the fund, holding meetings to prioritize and allocate funding to local nonprofits.
The CAER fund raised about $6,000 in its first week, and a group met on March 27 to make its first allocations from the fund because it wants to get the money back out in the community as soon as possible. The fund is available to 501c3 organizations that are meeting a need as a result of the pandemic.
It’s a fund that’s already being stretched.
“There’s about five times the amount of requests compared to the amount of money we have so far so that’s always really hard,” Ensign said.
Zander said the group is initially funding small grants. Sadler Health Center, for example, asked for assistance with personal protective equipment and Maranatha requested $200 to get set up for remote work.
Kim Strizzi, executive director of Maranatha-Carlisle, said her agency was immediately confronted with a need to change its policies.
The agency helps people in need with their finances by managing their accounts and giving them a weekly check for expenses. When the bank lobbies closed, a number of clients had no way to get to a bank with a drive-through window, Strizzi said.
They’ve found some volunteers to transport clients and are working on direct deposit options for the clients with bank accounts. The agency also plans to advise its clients on how to best use the stimulus checks that are to come from the federal government.
“We don’t know what’s coming next, and we just want to make sure that people are real careful about what they do,” Strizzi said.
Maranatha is partnering with other organizations to provide care packages containing personal care items and nonperishable food items for some of the clients that they know will face a hard time.
The United Way of the Capital Region is offering different options to which people could direct their donations. The local option assists agencies in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties.
The United Way has also partnered with the Foundation for Enhancing Communities for a regional approach to assist nonprofits in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and northern York counties
The United Way website includes a link to donate to the COVID-19 response nationally and internationally.
Looking ahead
Though the height of the pandemic in Pennsylvania is looming, community leaders are looking through to the other side of the curve.
“In the beginning, it was just immediate response. Now we’re beginning to plan and look out the next few months to see do we make sure our community sustains particularly its most vulnerable members and then plan for a brighter future,” Ensign said.
