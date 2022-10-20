Mechanicsburg's Operation Wildcat hosts annual indoor yard sale this weekend

Operation Wildcat will host its annual indoor community yard sale this weekend at Mechanicsburg Brethren Christ Church at 1050 S. York St. in Upper Allen Township.

The yard sale runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Thousands of items will be on sale including artwork, books, collectibles, games, toys, household goods, jewelry, tools and home entertainment such as CDs and DVDs. All of the of the money raised will benefit the organization.

At noon on Friday, patrons can fill a bag of books for just $2, and items will be offered at 50% off beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. In addition, all day Saturday shoppers can fill a bag for just $1.

Students from the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School’s Life Skills class will sell baked goods and chances on raffle baskets. All those dollars will go directly to their class to use as they see fit.

"Fifteen years ago, we realized that in order to fulfill our mission of pooling the resources of the community we had a wonderful opportunity to turn some of those 'resources' into cash via a yard sale,” said Maureen Ross, Operation Wildcat vice president. “The yard sale, our only fundraising effort, has grown over the years and has allowed us to help support students in the school district and the Rec Department, as well as enabling us to award a scholarship each year to a graduating MASH senior."

Operation Wildcat is a nonprofit founded in 2006 that aims to pool the resources of the community to help school district students, families and staff in need.

Since 2007, the organization has raised over $209,000 to support programs listed on its website at www.operationwildcat.org. There are programs that coordinate clothing drives, provide for back-to-school needs and help girls in need of prom or homecoming dresses.

To learn more about the yard sale and Operation Wildcat, go to www.OperationWildcat.org or call 717-773-1988.