Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day canceled for second straight year due to pandemic

“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day™ for the second year in a row” said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce in the news release. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors. It takes the cooperation of many people and agencies to produce an event of this size. However, regardless of all the efforts that have been put forth, we are unable to provide the event this year. We appreciate all that participate in Jubilee Day every year, so we will work to start planning for the 2022 edition.”