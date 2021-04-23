Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day canceled for second straight year due to pandemic

Citing "unattainable logistical demands on our municipal partners," the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce Friday announced that Jubilee Day would be cancelled again this year.
The event had been scheduled for June 17.
A news release announcing the cancellation said the pandemic has strained the resources of the organizations that collaborate for Jubilee Day, making it difficult to provide the support necessary for the event.
“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day™ for the second year in a row” said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce in the news release. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors. It takes the cooperation of many people and agencies to produce an event of this size. However, regardless of all the efforts that have been put forth, we are unable to provide the event this year. We appreciate all that participate in Jubilee Day every year, so we will work to start planning for the 2022 edition.”
The 92nd edition of Jubilee Day is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022.
For additional information on Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce’s 92nd Annual Jubilee Day, contact (717) 796-0811 or visit www.jubileeday.org.
