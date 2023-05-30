Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nicole Moore had contemplated getting her driver’s license before, but the progressive nature of spinal muscular atrophy, a neuromuscular disease she was diagnosed with at about 15 months old, held her back.

At least, that was the case until February, when the Mechanicsburg woman completed an adaptive driving school program in Johnstown and earned her license, all thanks to a new treatment called Evrysdi.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, as a genetic disorder that can affect one of every 10,000 people, resulting in a loss of controlled muscle movement.

For Moore, 29, the disease impacts nearly every aspect of daily life.

“I need help with basically every part of like getting out of bed, all of my personal care needs, eating food and lifting anything that’s too heavy,” she said.

The progressive disease has caused Moore’s muscle strength to decline over the years, and she began using a wheelchair after losing the ability to walk in the first grade.

It’s this nature of SMA that Moore identified as the most challenging aspect of day-to-day life.

“Knowing like I used to be able to do something and now I can’t really do that anymore, is always difficult,” she said. “So ... you have to learn to adapt.”

The progression of SMA also made Moore hesitant about getting her driver’s license.

“I didn’t want to learn how to drive and then in a couple of years not have the arm strength or the muscle control ... [in] my upper body to be able to safely drive myself,” she said.

Enter Evrysdi.

Moore began the treatment, a liquid medicine she takes with food each day, around February 2021, not long after it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This has definitely kind of halted the loss of muscle strength, and I’ve even noticed some gains back of strength, which is really exciting,” she said.

While she said most people taking Evrysdi experience some muscle gain, the manufacturer mostly promises the treatment will help with muscle stabilization.

It was exactly what Moore needed to pursue her driver’s license.

“After a couple of months of being on Evrysdi, I did notice that I was kind of staying at the same strength level for a while,” she said. “So I said to my parents, ‘I think that I do want to try to learn how to drive because it would offer me more independence [in] not having to rely on someone to drive me everywhere.’ So it was a long process, but it was exciting to know that it was a possibility.”

In February, Moore traveled to a Johnstown driving school where she spent about five hours per day behind the wheel for two and a half weeks. She said she uses a joystick that’s wired into the car to control a variety of operations, including steering, gas and brakes, while a separate panel allows her to put the vehicle into reverse or park, sound the horn and other controls.

Moore began by focusing on driving the van while her instructor implemented turn signals and other controls. Eventually she took over more and more of the vehicle’s operations, progressing from laps in the parking lot to trips into downtown Johnstown where people and other cars filled the streets.

“Parallel parking is terrifying, but I feel that everyone feels that way,” Moore said.

She said she wasn’t frustrated by the lengthy training, but did find herself tired by the constant focus and attention learning to drive required of her.

The hardest part for Moore was mastering driving in reverse.

“I have a joystick on my electric wheelchair and when I want to reverse in my wheelchair, I pull back on the controller, but in the van back is always brake,” she said. “So to go backwards you push the controller forwards when the car is in reverse. ... I just had to like stop and think about OK, where do I want this car to go? What do I want it to do?”

After her instructor deemed her ready to test, Moore went to a DMV near the driving school familiar with its operations and earned her license.

Even with her license, it will be a while before she can drive herself around; Moore said she’s waiting to receive a van from Total Mobility Services in Harrisburg, which will equip the vehicle with all the necessary programming she’ll need to drive it. Moore said she hopes to have the van by the end of the year and plans to complete some additional training with the adaptive driving school to refresh her skills before she hits the road.

While obtaining her license is one of Moore’s more recent achievements, it’s certainly not her first.

The 2012 Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School graduate studied business administration with a specialization in sports management and graduated from Delaware Valley University, with her service dog Hale, in 2016.

Now, she works part time as a substitute secretary at the Camp Hill School District and part time at Chocolate World.

In her free time, Moore enjoys reading and making resin art. She’s also an avid fan of Hershey Bears hockey.

Freshly armed with her license and awaiting her van, she already has what will likely be her first solo destination in mind: “Probably a hockey game.”

