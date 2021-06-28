Mechanicsburg water system put under restrictions

ABC27 News
MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for over 41,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg water system.
The following areas are affected:
Silver Spring Township
Hampden Township
Lower Allen Township
Lemoyne Borough
Wormleysburg Borough
East Pennsboro Township
New Cumberland Borough
Fairview Township
Shiremanstown Borough
Camp Hill Borough
Newberry Township
Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while Pennsylvania American Water restores proper flow to its system.
