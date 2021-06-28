 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg water system put under restrictions
Mechanicsburg water system put under restrictions

MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for over 41,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg water system.

The following areas are affected:

Silver Spring Township

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while Pennsylvania American Water restores proper flow to its system.

