Mechanicsburg shuts down community pool for season; Carlisle and Boiling Springs delay openings

“While it is true chlorine does kill this virus, the other surfaces, the locker rooms, railings and slides would have to be sanitized on a continuing basis,” the posting reads. “This would require extra staff and [would] be extremely disruptive to the patrons.”

The most stringent stipulation under the green phase would limit the pool area to 25 individuals including staff, the posting reads. “We feel this would be very unfair to patrons and residents.”

Instead of investing money on required items to deal with the pandemic, pool managers plan to use the resources to improve and upgrade the pool for future years. Patrons who have already bought pool passes for the 2020 season can either apply it as a credit toward a 2021 season pass at this year’s price or have the borough refund them the money.

Other towns

Carlisle Community Pool announced on its website that the operation dates for the 2020 pool season have yet to be determined. “The pool will not open on Memorial Day weekend,” the posting reads. “Due to uncertainty concerning COVID-19, we are pausing Summer Program registration.”