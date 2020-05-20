Mechanicsburg shuts down community pool for season; Carlisle and Boiling Springs delay openings

COVID-19 is putting a severe damper on the ability of local towns to open community pools for the entire season, let alone Memorial Day weekend.
Mechanicsburg Borough posted a notice Wednesday on social media that its pool will not be opening at all for the 2020 season.
Meanwhile, Carlisle and Boiling Springs announced their pools will not be opening this weekend, with the rest of the season being uncertain.
Mechanicsburg
Of the three communities, Mechanicsburg posted the most details on the challenges presented by what it characterized “as costly and stringent” safety guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation Society and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The borough was left with little choice,” the Facebook post reads. “This decision was not made lightly. The pool is not permitted to open under the yellow phase of the governor’s reopen plan, with no timeline given for the implementation of the green phase.
“While it is true chlorine does kill this virus, the other surfaces, the locker rooms, railings and slides would have to be sanitized on a continuing basis,” the posting reads. “This would require extra staff and [would] be extremely disruptive to the patrons.”
The most stringent stipulation under the green phase would limit the pool area to 25 individuals including staff, the posting reads. “We feel this would be very unfair to patrons and residents.”
Instead of investing money on required items to deal with the pandemic, pool managers plan to use the resources to improve and upgrade the pool for future years. Patrons who have already bought pool passes for the 2020 season can either apply it as a credit toward a 2021 season pass at this year’s price or have the borough refund them the money.
Other towns
Carlisle Community Pool announced on its website that the operation dates for the 2020 pool season have yet to be determined. “The pool will not open on Memorial Day weekend,” the posting reads. “Due to uncertainty concerning COVID-19, we are pausing Summer Program registration.”
This pause not only impacts season passes for the community pool but also pavilion reservations and programs offered at Stuart Community Center and Shaffer Cabin. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will reopen registration as soon as it seems feasible,” the posting reads. “Please check back with us for an update.”
As for Boiling Springs Pool, it posted an update on its website on Sunday. That community has delayed the opening of its pool from Memorial Day weekend to June 5 while it awaits guidance from the state on the opening of public pools.
“The health and safety of our employees and you, our members and guests, are of vital importance to us,” the posting reads. “We know that many of you are just as anxious as we are to get back into the water, so we’ll be sure to post an update as soon as we have more information.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
